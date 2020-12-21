Tucson Opinion: Lessons learned from jolly St. Nick

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Along the way in life, several people have given me expert advice and encouragement and I learned a lesson from them. But there has been no one who has taught me better lessons than Santa Clause. And as expected, I learned them when quite young, but at the time didn’t realize I was being taught life-long lessons that would carry me all the way up to the present time.
Almost immediately, Santa showed me that in life you never always get what you want. You can wish, hope for and even sometimes demand — but for whatever reason those expectations don’t always materialize. Perhaps of all lessons I gleaned from Santa, this one was the most meaningful.
Often we come to expect things to go our way and when they don’t we react in various ways. The most troubling is to witness an adult throwing a temper tantrum because he or she didn’t get want they wanted. When we face the disappointment of not getting what we want it requires several responses from us.
Restraint of our emotions and acceptance of reality is listed high among the many measures we need to exercise. And we need to learn to accept what we have instead of what we didn’t get or don’t have.
I can remember how impatient I was on those days before Christmas. That magic moment when Santa would bring toys and gifts didn’t come fast enough. Eventually, though, I realized that was another lesson Santa wanted me to learn.
Patience is not only a virtue but it also saves the mind from going a slight bit haywire in emotional strain and anxiety. Those adverse conditions can also have a negative effect on our physical health as well. Indeed having to wait for something with great expectation is difficult to control, but in the real world things happen when they happen, not before or after but when they are supposed to happen.
In realizing that reality, we can save ourselves many moments of nervousness and frustration. Santa always showed up on Christmas morning whether I wanted it earlier or not. Lesson learned, Santa.
The third important lesson Santa taught me was to savor the moment. I would get too engrossed in playing with the toys that Santa brought that I missed the full spirit of the holidays. I ignored the beauty of the season: the meaning of that day and the bringing together of family and friends in a joyous mood and in a warm setting.
I lost touch with the surroundings and the special involvement that was omnipresent. How often do we ignore those moments that could help raise our awareness of that which embraces us? Little things, such as a smile or a happy wave speak loudly of kindheartedness and the sharing of a pleasant time exhibited by others.
How often have we let a show of empathy and sympathy, when we suffer a setback, escape our attention and thereby not fully absorb the compassion being imparted? I had to learn to savor the moment and to make the most out of everything.
And when I exercised my observational skills, I grew and expanded, becoming more aware of all those precious moments in which I lived. I allowed myself to see that which made a difference in my life and I smiled gently and gave a quiet thank you to Santa.
Santa is not only a most cherished friend, but if you let him he’s a great teacher too.
Robert Nordmeyer is a freelance writer.
