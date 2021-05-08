Tucson Opinion: Lose a friend over defending people's rights? I'm ok with that

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I risked losing a friend recently. When she launched into a diatribe about athletes kneeling during the national anthem, I decided I had to say something. What I said was informed in large part by what I had experienced in high school and in the military. Both experiences have indelibly shaped my way of thinking.
When integration became mandatory in Virginia in 1970, most of my childhood friends went to a private, Christian — according to their definition — all-white high school. My parents offered to pay for my tuition to this “Academy,” but I told them to save their money for the possibility that I might go to college.
In the first few weeks of being one of the first white students to attend John F. Kennedy High School in the city of Suffolk, Virginia, a fellow tenth-grader wanted to show me a book. This seemed like an innocent enough invitation, so I agreed. After I realized what kind of book Calvin was showing me, I said in a shocked voice, “I didn’t have anything to do with any of that.” This book had photographs of black men being lynched by mobs of mostly white men.
The white people in those pictures appeared to be clearly confident that any photographs taken of them at the scene of a first degree murder would never be used against them in a court of law. They were not camera-shy at all. In fact, they smiled at the camera, as if they were at a state fair or a carnival.
Of the almost 4,000 lynchings between 1882 and 1968, recorded by the Tuskegee Institute, less than 1% were investigated by any law enforcement agency, and of those that were prosecuted, the vast majority of defendants were acquitted by a jury of their peers — which was, back in that time, always an all-white jury.
What stories had Calvin heard from his parents about these lynchings? From the pulpit? From other students? From his teachers? I did not ask. I was too scared and too immature to process Calvin’s book. Demographically speaking, I belonged to a racial group that represented only 12% of the student population. For those last three high school years I kept a low profile.
During my military career, I was deployed as a U.N. peacekeeper to the Former Republic of Yugoslavia in 1995. A civil war had erupted, and countless murders, rapes and all the other horrors humans can inflict on each other ensued. Mosques, churches, homes, schools, museums and government buildings were burned to the ground.
The last atrocity meant that even if the survivors were allowed to return to their homesteads, they wouldn’t be able to prove they had ever owned their own homes, farms and businesses.
Seeing that level of devastation made me aware that this could happen to any country. Even ours.
I told my friend that I believe all Americans have the right to make a peaceful protest. Some might view what I said at that dinner table as insignificant, but I don’t believe that, not for one second. I believe the world can be changed for the better one conversation at a time.
If I lose a friendship for standing up for the rights of my fellow Americans, then that’s a personal tragedy, but saying nothing is no longer an option for me anymore. Too much is at stake. The time for silence is over.
Mel Brinkley is a retired USAF and VA chaplain with 32 years of professional experience. He served the VA in Tucson for 12 years.