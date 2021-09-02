Tucson Opinion: Media blitz on Arizona clean energy future is misleading

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As a statewide organization committed to protecting Arizona consumers, the Arizona PIRG Education Fund has significant concerns about the widespread misinformation campaign regarding future clean energy costs in Arizona.
Unfortunately, Arizona Corporation Commission Chairwoman Lea Márquez Peterson is using her position to push a misleading narrative that a shift to clean energy in Arizona will greatly impact consumers on their monthly utility bills. Her take is based on a heavily redacted and incomplete analysis, which relied on modeling by utility companies and highly speculative long-term projections, as cited in the report on multiple occasions.
Despite the chairwoman’s claims, the Ascend Analytics study is not an “independent analysis.” Ascend even recommended the commission hire “an independent analytical firm” for additional research into future rate impacts. Further, the analysis over-relied on natural gas generation, neglected to consider the benefits of a transition to clean energy, and failed to account for the early closure of the Four Corners coal-fired power plant, a scenario that could save ratepayers millions of dollars.
On the flip side, an independent, credible report has shown that greater investment in clean energy could create a net economic windfall of $2 billion for Arizona. And just last week, in a letter to the commission, over 30 major businesses, trade associations, employers, and large energy consumers in Arizona — including Arizona Technology Council, Google, Hotel Congress, Microsoft and Primavera Foundation — noted that energy efficiency and renewable energy policies in our state have already created billions of dollars in net economic benefits and urged the commission to strengthen Arizona’s clean energy standards.
Without input from fellow commissioners, commission staff or the dozens of expert stakeholders who have been involved in the energy rules proceedings for the past three years, the chairwoman’s premature news release on a single unvetted report casts an unnecessary cloud of uncertainty on an issue that should be discussed with integrity and facts.
To her credit, the chairwoman did propose, and commissioners unanimously agreed, to hold a workshop on the report in the near future. The workshop must be designed to gain credible data and information, and provide stakeholders and ratepayers an opportunity to ask questions and offer input. The commission should also invite Strategen Consulting the opportunity to present their findings at the workshop.
And then, the commission should vote, as it has on three other occasions in the last year, to advance the Energy Rules. Stakeholder and ratepayer participation on the Energy Rules has been substantial — and overwhelmingly favorable — with independent reports and thousands of written comments filed, and numerous occasions where ratepayers have provided public comment. The route to the final vote has been set. It’s time for the commission to get the Energy Rules across the finish line.
Diane E. Brown is the executive director of the Arizona PIRG (Arizona Public Interest Research Group) Education Fund, an organization that conducts research and education on issues in the public interest.