Tucson Opinion: Mom was right: Eat your vegetables

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The answer to achieving Medicare for all is (trumpets blowing): vegetables.
Yes, those green, yellow, red plants that we are told are good for you.
You remember, the stuff Mom tried to get you to eat, but you secretly slipped to the dog. “Eat your vegetables or no ice cream for dessert,” Mom would say.
Who wants to give up ice cream? A friend once told me when I was watching my diet, “You aren’t going to live longer; it will just seem longer.”
Maybe so, but we can have both — more vegetables than ice cream though.
Vegetables are those things that animals like rabbits and deer strip from your garden.
You see it growing in the fields across the nation, particularly corn, and sold at farmers’ markets and stands along the side the road.
It’s in grocery stores in bunches. (Near bananas, which are good for you, too.)
If you listen to the experts, they will tell you that vegetables are imperative to a healthy body.
No one is suggesting that we become vegetarians, just that you digest a reasonable amount of the plants.
Instead of just pizza, throw in a healthy salad.
In addition to steak and potatoes, provide green beans, asparagus or broccoli (even though George H.W. Bush famously said, “I’m president of the United States. I don’t have to eat broccoli”).
No one is asking you to eat rutabaga, but a serving of Brussels sprouts won’t kill you. Just the opposite.
Throw in a slice of tomato or two, dangle on top of a heaping of lettuce, and add a hunk of avocado before drenching it in an olive-oil dressing.
Here’s a list of the best vegetables (no, your mother didn’t come up with it but she well could have): spinach, carrots, garlic, kale, Swiss chard red cabbage, sweet potatoes, collard greens and kohalrabi.
Ha, got you with the last one. It’s also known as turnip cabbage or German turnip. Kohlrabi is a vegetable that has shown to put up a powerful battle against inflammation and diabetes.
So promise you’ll eat these and we could have Medicare for all. (More later.)
The federal government doesn’t like the looks of Americans’ health. It points out that about 74% of adults are overweight or are obese.
Its study shows adults ages 40 to 59 have the highest rate of obesity (43%) of any age group with adults 60 years and older having a 41% rate of obesity.
In addition, about 40% of children and adolescents are overweight or obese.
So where does that leave us? Eat your vegetables or no ice cream.
With a healthy America, the need for Medicare for elders would be slashed and the money left over could be used for federally funded health care for all ages.
But you have to promise to eat your vegetables. Fat chance? OK, no ice cream for you.
James W. Johnson is a retired journalist and UA journalism professor who co-authored with Don Carson “Mo: The Life and Times of Morris K. Udall,” published by the UA Press in 2001.