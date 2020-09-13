Tucson Opinion: Need help remembering math equations? Set them to music

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Human beings need music. We make it, we listen to it, we seek it out when we don’t have it. Most students prefer to have music going when they study.
Hundreds of studies have proven that music helps students focus better, that music helps develop memory. You can Google this. Music supports the learning of mathematics because music is math-based. Music helps us memorize words and what they mean because words are musical: they have rhythms and cadences.
Music develops multiple intelligences, including social skills, because music is inherently social. People cooperate to play music, and different musical instruments make different sounds, which sound wonderful together. Hmm, maybe there’s a lesson there.
Music is emotional; that’s why movies and video games have soundtracks. Music can relieve stress and anxiety; that’s why so many of us go to sleep to music.
Is all music beneficial in school settings?
The hard answer is, no. Popular music, songs with words, are not as helpful as music without words. The words are too distracting. Our mind gets engaged with what the singer is saying. That means students tune out what the teacher is saying, what classmates are saying. You cannot even think your own thoughts, because you are thinking the singer’s thoughts. And most popular song lyrics boil down to “It’s all about me”. So most popular songs actually prevent learning.
Of course songs can help learning. Songs in French, or Spanish, or Japanese, or German will help you learn French, or Spanish, or Japanese, or German. There are songs about science and math and history that make learning science and math and history much, much easier. For example, former STEM teacher Tim Griffin writes songs to help kids memorize lesson material.
So what can we ask our school directors to do? Can we put our children’s welfare ahead of divisiveness? Can we agree that there is plenty of music out there that will support learning without fighting endlessly over whose music we want our kids to hear? Maybe we start small. Music in preschools is a great way to start. Then try music in a few elementary classrooms: some quiet Mozart or Miles Davis in the background one hour a day. Involve high school students in choosing what they hear in class: practice democracy. If the school has a music program, promote it.
If we direct as much attention and resources to music programs as we do to school sports, our children will be better off. They’d certainly have fewer concussions. There would be fewer heat- and injury-related deaths. We might have community concerts as well as community games. There are many places that will welcome a high school band: elementary schools, churches, hospitals, museums, art galleries, public gardens, nursing homes, concert halls. Some enlightened airports pay musicians to brighten the walkways. And music is international; a musical young adult who wishes to travel will have more opportunities.
Even the military recruits musicians. And I would think most parents would be happier if their child were in a military band than on a front line of fire. If we had more good trumpet players, maybe military bases could go back to having reveille and taps performed live every morning and evening, instead of canned recordings that hiss over base broadcast systems. It is more dignified and more patriotic for a living person to play these meaningful airs.
As a veteran Army medic and former teacher here in Tucson, I know what I am talking about.
Chris Wozney is a former Tucson teacher certified in math, English and science. He has taught at all grade levels, from preschool through community college. He is also a veteran Army medic.
