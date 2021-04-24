Tucson Opinion: No, Trump will not be 'vindicated'

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
A recent letter to the editor was titled: “Ex-President Trump will be vindicated.” I say “not.”
There are so many fallacies in this letter that I’m still chuckling. No, I’m writhing in astonishment that any person in 2021 would have these beliefs. The writer was obviously never in the military.
I remember in service days lining up, dropping my drawers, and receiving 3-4 inoculations on both sides. I never had time “to determine what does and doesn’t go inside our bodies.” I doubt it will be any different with COVID-19.
God may control the world but the U.S. is not his nation. Israel would have first claim, I’m sure, followed by the Vatican. There are probably no memos from heaven outlining favorites anyway.
If the U.S. is God’s favorite, why would we have so many mass shootings? So many pot holes? Why would we have Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Ron Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Green?
And I doubt whether God selects our presidents. If he did select Donald Trump, then there may be truth to the notion that God is a god of retribution, which true Christians do not believe. Why would he choose a thrice-married womanizer who cheated on his spouses? Why would he allow children to be locked in cages on the border? Why would he choose a man who ignored the pandemic when critical leadership was needed?
The jingoism bandied about in the letter is meaningless. Does the writer have socialism confused with public programs like Social Security and Medicare, into which recipients have paid for years?
Socialism has become a conservative red-button term that has no meaning. Go back and read “Das Kapital.” And were those $1,400 checks sent to Trumpers never cashed?
Did we have “brotherly love” under Trump, particularly when he mocked a handicapped reporter or a Gold Star family? The only brotherly love that was exhibited was for Vladimir Putin, Recip Erdogan, Mohammed bin Salman and Kim Jung Un.
What about “harmony?” Republicans who did not kiss the ring were lambasted publicly with playground epithets. Remember Jeff Flake?
And “equality?” Look whether red or blue states got more help with supplies during the pandemic. Look how individuals who identify as transgender were excluded from the military (probably before they had their inoculations!).
“The presidency is Trump’s?” The presidency belongs to the American people. I thought we elected presidents in fair elections, which are going to be harder to administer because of voter suppression laws running through the red states.
Trump lost, plain and simple. He knows it, even if the writer of the letter does not. Yes, he got a lot of votes but Biden got more. The only statement a rational citizen could agree with in this letter is “we will not be moved or silenced.” Alas.
James O’Brien is a Professor Emeritus at the UA. He has lived in Tucson for 46 years and written numerous articles in magazines, newspapers and journals as well as authored 13 books.