Tucson Opinion: Recognizing coaches' influence all these years later

As I got ready to go to the gym the other day, I did something I learned my first day of cross country back in 1969 — I double-tied my shoelaces.
Palo Verde High Coach Wayne Corder taught us that a double-tied shoelace will not come loose in a race. Chalk it up to one of the little things you learn that can make the difference between success and disaster.
Thirty seven years later in 2006, I’m riding in a school bus to a track meet as a track coach at Canyon del Oro High. Another coach, John Tansley, is patiently, yet with great determination, reminding me that training and racing a sprinter like a distance runner, in terms of work volume, risks disaster.
Fortunately, I took his insight to heart and modified the training of the sprinters in question. Subsequently they led our team to the girls’ state championship in 2006.
I don’t think Coach Corder or Tansley ever met each other. But beside being cross-country and track coaches and educators, they had other things in common.
Both were husbands and fathers, loved the outdoors, and both were active in the professional development of track and cross-country coaching. Both were inducted by their respective state organizations and schools’ halls of fame.
Coach Corder and Tansley coached many individual champions and championship teams, but I think their true value was the feeling of achievement felt by the hundreds, maybe thousands, of students of all levels who were impacted by their expertise and their care.
I believe that raising children and teaching for over 30 years allowed them to relate to their athletes even in their middle-age years. They certainly dispelled any notion that a senior cannot bond to a teen.
Personally, Coach Corder inspired me to consider teaching and coaching as a profession. Coach Tansley pushed me to improve and grow professionally.
Unfortunately, they have something else in common. Coach Corder and Coach Tansley both passed away this spring. Their deaths saddened the many athletes and coaches their lives touched.
Descriptions like mentor, motivator, love and inspiration were some of the words used to describe how these two touched the lives of their athletes.
Unfortunately, since I retired, I had not spoken to either of them in a long time. If, God willing, I have one more chance, I would thank them for their service and dedication on behalf of the thousands of lives they touched.
I would thank Coach Tansley for reminding me that a life lived well is a life of learning.
And I would thank Coach Corder for teaching me the importance of double-tying my shoelaces.
Jim Truitt is retired physical education teacher and cross-country/track and field coach in Tucson.