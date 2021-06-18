Tucson Opinion: Reid Park Zoo is a responsible steward of tax funds

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer: My relationship with Reid Park dates to when I was fortunate to work with Gene Reid on my student project that resulted in the creation of the Rose Garden in the 1960s. In ensuing years, I’ve watched the Reid Park Zoo evolve from being the Randolph Children’s Zoo to becoming a nationally respected leader in conservation and education.
As a businessman and philanthropist, I am proud to serve on Reid Park Zoological Society’s board of directors. A key role the Society plays is careful stewardship of every dollar it receives, especially voter-approved tax funds. These funds have and continue to be used to ensure Reid Park Zoo meets the highest standards of animal care and conservation education, while providing a safe and engaging nature area where families can connect with animals and each other. Here are highlights of how your tax dollars have been used in recent years:
A full-time veterinarian was hired, and a state-of-the art health clinic opened. The clinic is a teaching hospital for University of Arizona veterinary students to work alongside the Zoo’s veterinary team to gain real-life experience.
Outdated infrastructure was repaired for improved guest safety and animal comfort: Broken handrails were replaced, windows and mesh were updated, filtration systems for healthy water were upgraded, and features, such as increased shade to habitats, were added. These repairs help the Zoo provide the best life for our animals and are crucial for maintaining its AZA accreditation.
Andean Bear and giraffe habitats were improved. The new Flamingo Lagoon is now open, providing twice the land space and sparkling water features for the Zoo’s flamboyance of these threatened birds.
New animal species were added with exhibits for squirrel monkeys and endangered African wild dogs.
When the pandemic hit, the Zoo offered free virtual education programs for teachers and families schooling at home. But it had to close for five months during peak season — a $1.5 million revenue loss. The Zoo’s work on behalf of our animals continued as usual, with animals provided food, enrichment and health care. Thanks to a small and carefully built budget reserve and prudent fiscal management, animal care was never compromised during the closure, and the Zoo weathered the storm.
The Pathway to Asia project further delivers on the Zoo’s promise to taxpayers, using allocated funds to continue repairs and improvements while adding requested species like red pandas and Komodo dragons. The Zoo will continue its evolution as a world-class facility, exercising exceptional fiscal and operational management and growing its conservation mission. Incorporating community feedback and direction from mayor and council, we are working with the city to adjust plans for Pathway to Asia to preserve park green space while ensuring the animals have the best environment to thrive.
Reid Park Zoo is a resource for the entire community, serving 500,000 guests annually and contributing to our local economy. It is an urban oasis, providing a heart-lifting nature experience where our children can get close to animals they might otherwise see only in books or on TV. Visit the Zoo and observe. When kids see exotic animals, something magical happens. Their eyes shine. They connect on an emotional level. They view the animals as real and relatable to cherish and protect, learning empathy and understanding.
The Zoo is affordable and accessible — less than $40 for a family of four to visit. There are deep discounts for EBT and WIC cardholders and free admission passes available to check out at the library. The Zoo provides free school field trips, an annual $1 Day, and an evening where children with special needs and their families can enjoy the Zoo for free.
Reid Park Zoo is a place for everyone — an investment that continues to bring good to our community, making sound use of every tax dollar entrusted to it.
Bob Charles serves on the Reid Park Zoological Society’s board of directors and is retired from 35 years in restaurant management.