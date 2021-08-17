Tucson Opinion: Retreat from Kabul

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The retreat from Kabul of 4,500 foreign soldiers and diplomats, along with some 12,000 terrified Afghans, became a slaughter.
Despite a pledge of safe passage, turbaned tribal warriors with a hodge-podge of weapons struck the column as it transited the fabled Khyber Pass. Within days, nearly all the foreign soldiers and most of the “camp followers” — interpreters, cooks and laborers — were killed or captured. Many of the women were sold into sexual slavery. At home, enraged politicians demanded to know “who lost Afghanistan.” Sound familiar?
But this wasn’t Sen. Mitch McConnell griping. The events occurred in 1842 when Great Britain, then the world’s dominant power, tried to install a pliant Afghan king who, London thought, would block the southward advance of Czarist Russia toward British India, the “jewel “ in the empire’s crown. Like later foreign potentates, the British commander in Kabul was oblivious to the complexities of Afghan tribal culture. Before the retreat, he had ordered a concert grand piano shipped north to impress the locals. With exceptionally bad timing, the bulky crated instrument temporarily blocked the narrow Khyber Pass.
An eerily similar disaster occurred in the late-1980s when the Soviets were driven from Afghanistan after a decadelong “nation building” effort. In 1979, Soviet leaders feared Islamist radicals might transform Afghanistan into a threat to the Soviet Union’s southern fringe, a reversal of 19th century British fears. Soviet invaders established a puppet government in Kabul, a client army, and promoted social reforms including elevating the status of women. Mujahedeen guerrillas, with logistic support from the CIA and a little known Arab Islamist named Osama Bin Laden, forced a humiliating Soviet retreat. Moscow’s defeat allowed Bin Laden to eventually establish Al Qaeda in Afghanistan where he planned the 9/11 attacks.
The fate of client states often follows a familiar pattern. A foreign power invades an unstable country hoping to eliminate perceived threats to the invader. It creates a puppet regime sustained by infusions of military and economic assistance until the costs exceed the benefits. The patron then disengages from direct occupation. For a while the client regime may appear reasonably stable. Then, under assault from internal enemies, cracks appear.
In what biologists call “punctuated equilibrium,” security rapidly deteriorates. Once a “tipping point” is reached, already weak regime support evaporates, and the end comes quickly. As with the British experience in 1842, the post-9/11 American effort to build a modern Afghan nation — and deny its use by radical groups such as Al Qaeda — came apart with shocking speed.
After Presidents Donald Trump and then Joe Biden began troop withdrawals, the Taliban broke promises to negotiate and quickly overran most of the country. The Afghan regime’s 300,000-man U.S. trained and equipped army and police were not defeated in battle. Rather, they largely faded away, abandoning city after city. The cessation of CIA cash subsidies prompted regional warlords to make their own deals with the Taliban. As Washington dispatched troops to supervise an evacuation from encircled Kabul, the U.S. government — like the British in 1842 — pleaded with the Taliban to spare the embassy and its personnel. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of this era’s camp followers fear abandonment.
Within memory, at least two U.S. efforts at nation building suffered similar frustration — China in 1949 and Vietnam in 1975. During and after WWII, Washington hoped to create a friendly, pro-U.S. and anti-communist regime in China. Ignoring abundant evidence that the Chinese Nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek were no match politically or militarily for Mao Zedong’s Communists, the Roosevelt and Truman administrations poured billions of dollars of aid into the crumbling regime until 1949 when Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan, abandoning much of their equipment to the Communists. Republican’s blamed Democrats for the “loss of China” and pledged to root out “Reds” in government.
In Vietnam, 25 years later, history may not have repeated itself, but it certainly rhymed. After the French colonial defeat in 1954, Washington promoted the north-south division of Vietnam, created an anti-communist client regime in Saigon and lavished ever-increasing aid on its ally.
Eventually the U.S. committed a half million troops to a stalemated war against the North. To appease a war-weary nation in 1973, President Richard Nixon made a cease-fire deal with North Vietnam leading to the departure of U.S. forces. Despite its nominally powerful military, the Saigon regime barely lasted two years before the North Vietnamese triumphed in a 90-day offensive. Scenes of helicopters lifting American personnel and their terrified Vietnamese allies from rooftops are seared in the popular psyche.
In China, Vietnam and Afghanistan, the doomed regimes were far better armed than their enemies. What they lacked was organic coherence — local support and legitimacy that went beyond foreign subsidies. Many Americans deployed to Afghanistan, like my son who served three combat tours, were struck by the contempt Afghans felt for the Kabul regime and their sense that the Taliban — despite their zealotry — were less corrupt and more reliable.
Let us hope that those Americans and their allies remaining in Kabul fare better than their counterparts of 1842, when only a single British officer survived the horrendous retreat from Kabul.
Michael Schaller is regents professor emeritus of history at the University of Arizona. He has written several books on U.S. history, focusing on international relations.