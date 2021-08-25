Tucson Opinion: RTA Next must lead with climate change, safety, and equity, not just more of the same

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
If the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) is to be truly regional, it must look seriously at the set of performance metrics listed in the 2045 Regional Mobility and Accessibility Plan (RMAP). This snapshot of how well our regional transportation network is functioning now and in the near future shows we’re headed in the wrong direction in key areas, including per capita greenhouse gas emissions, per capita vehicle miles traveled and total bicycle and pedestrian fatalities.
At a time when we see daily news reports about record-setting heat domes, wildfires and megadroughts, it is plain to everyone we are entering into a new climate reality. Transportation is now the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country. Fortunately, it is also an area where ordinary citizens have a chance to make a difference with our everyday decisions. But we need better options in order for us to make those better choices and for change to truly be possible.
We need to set a new course if we want to meet the challenges of our new climate reality and that means prioritizing and fast-tracking increased investment in frequent and reliable transit, and safe, comfortable options for people to bike and walk. And while electric cars can be part of the solution, they don’t address any of our persistent safety problems, most of which are a byproduct of streets that prioritize the fast movement of cars, whether gas or electric.
To be clear, I am not anti-car (I own two), but if we really want to avoid congestion for people who have to drive for their job or life circumstances, then let’s get serious about offering other travel options which are convenient, reliable and safe, especially for those short, daily trips that make up the bulk of our movement that can easily become a chance to walk or ride a bike. It’s a win-win for everyone.
Furthermore, providing transportation choices gives the approximately 25,000 households in Tucson who don’t have a car because of costs or other reasons, fair access to jobs, education and social connections. These households are too often in communities which have been disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change, something we plainly see across Tucson with the unequal distribution of trees and urban heat island effect from so much asphalt.
With the adverse impacts from past decisions and the status quo becoming more apparent each day, any serious RTA Next plan must rise to the occasion, put us on a new course, and meet these challenges. It is clear that our community needs and deserves a bold and creative transportation plan. Let’s not settle for anything less.
Colby Henley is the Chair of City of Tucson Transit Task Force and member of Tucson Complete Streets Coordinating Council.