Tucson Opinion: RTA plan must fairly address each jurisdiction's needs

In the 25-year period from 1980 to 2005, the Phoenix-to-Tucson corridor was the second-fastest growing population area in the U.S.
Population growth outpaced roadway capacity, and the Pima Association of Governments (PAG) estimated that the cost to bring capacity up to minimum federal standards would exceed $4 billion.
In 2006, the eight PAG jurisdictions joined together to conduct a public vote establishing the PAG Regional Transportation Authority, which would collect a half-cent sales tax over 20 years, to raise $2 billion to help address the roadway capacity needs.
In the 15 years since 2006, a number of things have happened. RTA funding has constructed major roadway improvements, as well as providing substantial assistance to bus and modern streetcar transit, and pedestrian, bicycle and safety improvements.
The Great Recession of 2007 to 2009 substantially reduced the sales tax revenue of the RTA, causing a funding shortfall. Years of spending limited roadway maintenance funds on new roadway construction and contributed to leaving the largest PAG jurisdictions, Pima County and the city of Tucson, with a crisis of deteriorated roadway pavements.
City of Tucson road maintenance bonds in the amount of $100 million were approved by the city’s voters in 2012. Pima County road bond propositions, for $200 million in 2015 and $430 million in 2018, were not approved by the county’s voters.
A planning effort is underway for a proposed extension of the RTA for an additional 20 years, from 2026 to 2046. In response to concerns expressed by Tucson, the PAG and RTA Regional Council held a retreat on April 22, which was available for public viewing on YouTube.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero expressed two main concerns. First, she indicated that, while Tucson has provided over 60% of the RTA sales tax revenues, projects promised to Tucson in the current RTA plan are underfunded by an estimated $300 million. The RTA staff expressed no disagreement with this estimate.
Second, she expressed concern that planning for the proposed 20-year extension of the RTA program is focused on construction of arterial roadways and may not provide funding for Tucson’s most pressing transportation needs over the next two decades. There were no offers from the other PAG jurisdictions to assist with solutions to Tucson’s concerns.
The city of Tucson appears to be left holding the bag for the RTA funding shortfall caused by the Great Recession.
A 20-year extension of the RTA program has no chance of approval by the voters unless it is enthusiastically supported by all PAG jurisdictions, especially the jurisdiction that provides more than 60% of the RTA’s sales tax revenues. For a regional transportation approach to succeed, it is essential that the PAG jurisdictions work together to develop a program that serves the best interests of all of the jurisdictions.
Two steps appear essential. The RTA should guarantee, through intergovernmental agreements, that all jurisdictions will receive the funding promised to them in the current RTA plan. This can be accomplished by prioritizing regional funds administered by PAG, including discretionary federal aid and state urban highways funding, for this purpose. It may take several years to fulfill this commitment, but it would guarantee fair treatment for all jurisdictions.
Second, the RTA plan for the second 20-year period must provide flexibility for the individual jurisdictions to address their specific transportation needs. If the older, more built-out city of Tucson has less need for new arterial roadways than the faster growing suburban jurisdictions, Tucson should be permitted to use a larger percentage of its RTA funding for road maintenance, Sun Tran and Sun Link transit, traffic signal system modernization, and pedestrian, bicycle and safety improvements.
The current RTA plan has provided major benefits for all PAG jurisdictions. Regional cooperation can craft a plan for a successful 20-year extension.
Brooks Keenan formerly held the positions of chair of the PAG Transportation Planning Committee, director of the Pima County Department of Transportation & Flood Control District, and engineering manager for the Tucson Department of Transportation.