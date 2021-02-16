Tucson Opinion: Senate Republicans are complicit in Trump's sins

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
A child growing up in the ’60s, I embraced my First Amendment rights, participating in numerous peaceful protests. I have witnessed protests with counterprotesters and where violence occurred. I have stood up and advocated for people who were not treated justly, and I have been witness to people mistreated because of who they were, their culture and beliefs or where they lived.
Never have I needed or wanted to incite or be a part of a violent action, nor do I believe in violent acts to have my voice heard. Violence and threats that inflict physical harm is not what “freedom of speech” means.
I learned that all people should be treated fairly and justly according to the law, and to be proud of the America that is a melting pot of immigrants. As a citizens of the United States, we are a conglomeration of immigrants from Europe and points beyond.
As a Jewish lesbian, I have experienced anti-Semitism first hand. I’ve been ostracized and sometimes mistreated because of where my family came from — who I am. When I was 10, I didn’t understand why my best friend’s family, who happened to be Catholic, forbade me to enter their home. I didn’t understand because this is not what I was taught.
Here we are today, six decades later, and we have a past president who incited hatred and violence, who tried to propagate a civil war and sedition. We have lost far too many because of senseless acts of violence.
It’s hard to believe that threatening people’s lives because their thoughts and beliefs aren’t the same is acceptable. How the former president was allowed to encourage and incite violence against others and not be convicted of sedition is beyond me.
Not saying anything to end the violence that occurred at the Capitol is as good as saying, “You’re doing a great job! Keep up the good work! I’ve got your back.” Did he though?
To all of the senators who voted to acquit Mr. Trump, your vote continues to condone the atrocities that occurred at the Capitol. This continues to put shame on our country.
Is acquittal the right choice and representative of all of your constituents? Is your political office more important than integrity, protecting all? I am ashamed and outraged at the cowardice.
What message do you send to our citizenry and children, as well as future officeholders? If one doesn’t stand up to bullies now, then when? What will change?
Bullies who don’t care about others, they continue to be bullies. Do you really believe that the actions and inactions of Mr. Trump represents who you are? If so, I ask your constituents to think long and hard before voting again.
I fear the message being sent to the country and the world is that there are no longer checks and balances. I am frightened at the possibility of what will come. To be clear, he was impeached before he left office.
Because there was a grave misjustice against many people and their families, Trump should never be allowed to run for any political office again, and there should be some serious consequence for his actions. Instead, he will enjoy the privileges of other past presidents.
If it were anyone else who incited such violence, they would be in jail.
Ginger Marcus is a licensed clinical social worker. She has been in practice over 40 years while advocating and working with diverse populations and issues.