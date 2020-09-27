Tucson Opinion: September is National Suicide Prevention Month

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time when we unite to bring attention to the approximately 48,000 people who die each year from suicide.
As a whole, in recent years, we have done a better job of segmenting out vulnerable populations to understand why those who are marginalized, underserved, or recovering from trauma may be more at risk and need targeted suicide prevention tools and messages.
For example, multiple studies have found that survivors of family and intimate partner violence have higher-than-average rates of suicidal thoughts, with as many as 23% of survivors having attempted suicide, compared to 3% among the general population with no prior domestic violence exposure. The National Veterans Suicide Prevention Report put out by the Veterans Administration found that we lose 22 veterans a day to suicide.
Certain professions can also carry an increased risk of suicide. According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, veterinarians, police officers and health care workers are all at an elevated risk of suicide, likely due to their proximity to others’ trauma.
While much more needs to be done to prevent suicide and support those who are depressed, suicidal or have attempted suicide, one group remains largely absent from mainstream conversations about suicide prevention: survivors of brain injury and their unpaid family caregivers.
After an accident, illness or injury, many brain injury survivors suddenly find themselves dealing with daily struggles caused by a head injury.
Overnight, they may need to navigate pain management, the effects of cognitive impairment, sleep disorders, executive functioning problems, and emotional dysregulation. Additionally, there may be changes in social and family life, loss of work, financial difficulty, and the frustration that comes with navigating our fragmented health-care system.
Simply put, life with a brain injury can feel overwhelming.
According to some studies, suicide risk for a survivor of traumatic brain injury, or TBI, is greatest during the initial six months post-injury and remains 75% higher than that of the general population several years later. The type of TBI (mild, skull fracture, severe) can also play a role in the increase for suicide risk.
The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona seeks to reduce suicide by helping prevent future brain injuries, providing easier access to services, and fostering a community of support and resiliency for brain injury survivors.
If someone you love has experienced a brain injury, look for the signs they might be thinking about suicide. These may include change in mood, hopelessness, sudden calmness, withdrawal, abrupt change in personality or appearance, dangerous or self-harming behavior, or making preparations, such as rehoming pets or giving away possessions.
If you see any of these signs and are concerned, do not be afraid to ask outright— “Are you thinking of killing yourself?” Remove lethal objects from the home, especially firearms, and encourage your loved one to seek help.
If you are ever considering suicide, tell someone. Have them remove lethal objects from your home, vehicle, etc. and ask for help.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). However dark things may seem, you are important, and there are people who need you here. Reach out and get help.
To all our survivors, family members, and professional partners: You matter. You are loved. We’re so glad we get to share this amazing planet together.
Carrie Collins is CEO of the Brain Injury Alliance.
