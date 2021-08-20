Tucson Opinion: Social issues important to the mayor

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Social issues are important to our mayor, and they should be. But also important is the condition of our roads and our crime rate, which is higher than other Arizona cities our size.
As someone who grew up in Tucson, our roads seem to be getting worse every year. When it rains, it just magnifies the condition of our roads as we dodge potholes and drive on our neighborhood streets full of cracked asphalt. When it rains, like it has been doing, it becomes hard to spot the potholes.
And regarding our crime rate, our police force has a major staffing shortage as more police officers are fleeing Tucson to get better paying jobs in other Arizona cities.
And good luck getting a police officer out to your house due to burglary or you seeing someone suspicious. They just don’t have the officers.
With fewer police patrolling our streets, traffic has gotten totally out of control. Red-light running (and I mean more blatant red-light running) is an every signalized intersection occurrence. Speeding, passing on double yellow lines, and tailgating — which used to be occasional — now seems almost daily. To our credit we have adjust to this: When the traffic light turns green there is always a pause to let the red-light runner go through. The “pause” keeps getting longer.
When was the last time you have seen a motorcycle patrolman on our streets? Mine was about four months ago on East Broadway, I was startled to see him and as I drove by, I gave him the a big thumbs up!
With that said, Tucson is still a great place to live, but with our transportation and crime issues, we are losing jobs to cities in Maricopa County and now surprisingly Casa Grande in Pinal County.
I work in commercial real estate and attend a lot of commercial real estate forecast meetings. Earlier this year, I attended such a meeting in Phoenix via Zoom. Developers and landlords from all commercial groups (office, retail, industrial, apartments and residential) were interviewed. Toward the end of the forecast the host asked two California industrial developers that if they had a choice to build an industrial development in Casa Grande or Tucson, what city would they choose? They both said Casa Grande due to their future planning and transportation system. That should be an eye-opener for all of us.
What I came away from the forecast is that Maricopa County is booming as it continues to expand its freeways and keeps upgrading Sky Harbor Airport. To relieve traffic on I-10, Maricopa County extended the 202 freeway for 22 miles into the existing Phoenix metro transportation system and it now connects the east and west valleys. This work was accomplished in two years.
In Tucson, we are still working on the “Broadway Widening Project” which is a two-mile stretch of East Broadway between Euclid and Country Club. This roadwork was approved by the voters in 2006 and is still under construction. Due to neighborhood complaints two lanes were removed from the plan.
As the saying goes “if you keep doing the same ole thing you get the same ole results.”