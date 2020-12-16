Tucson Opinion: Support your state parks and public lands

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As a near lifelong resident of Tucson, I am blessed to have had early exposure to the wonderful national parks and other public lands of the region. As a kid, I enjoyed family outings in Saguaro National Park, Sabino Canyon, Mount Lemmon and other lands in the area. As a teen, I spent countless hours exploring and developing a deep passion for nature. As an adult, I have come to appreciate regular exercise and being outdoors; quite frankly, my week isn’t complete without some fulfilling bike rides, hikes or just finding some peace in the great outdoors.
Every time I bicycle the Loop Trail, or mountain bike off-road throughout Pima County, or take a hike on my latest “favorite trail,” I say a private “thank you” to our elected officials past and present for their foresight and leadership in establishing these special places for all to enjoy. Whether they are city, county or federal lands, they are held in trust for current and future generations. These lands are truly common ground for all Americans to enjoy. Public lands garner widespread support from most voters and elected officials across the political spectrum.
Those of us at Western National Parks Association are pleased that these places are available for all Americans to enjoy, whether that be in the form of exercise, a place for peace and refuge, or as places of learning about our nation’s history and culture. During this pandemic, the appreciation for public lands has increased resulting in more visitation.
With limited resources, the talented staffs of the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and state and local agencies do an excellent job protecting and caring for public lands. These agencies depend on partners like WNPA to help educate the public about the important cultural and natural resources contained within these lands. Truly, national parks and other public lands contain the best of America’s natural heritage and many of the most important stories about America’s history and culture — our American story.
Please remember that, as with all things of value, we must be careful stewards of these places we love. We all have an important role to play; with increased visitation to our public lands, sadly, there are many who leave trash and disturb the very qualities of what makes these places great. On a recent hike, for example, I was saddened to see a significant amount of trash and dog feces on the trail and off the trail in sensitive habitat.
As I reflect on my own experiences in these lands we occupy, I am reminded that I have been lucky to have had opportunities that others don’t have. I also reflect on the native peoples of these lands, and how we are to honor them as the original stewards of this landscape. We must find ways to make sure all Americans feel welcome in and have access to these lands. We also must ensure all the stories that make up our greater American story are told.
I encourage everyone to take action to support your public lands and to recreate responsibly while enjoying them. I also encourage you to learn more about our mission and how you can help. To learn more about WNPA, please visit wnpa.org, and to learn more about how you can be a responsible steward, visit recreateresponsibly.org.
James E. Cook is the CEO of the Western National Parks Association.
