Tucson Opinion: The 2006 Regional Transportation Authority is the past, not the future 

Correction: Bob Cook was a past member of the RTA Citizens’ Accountability for Regional Transportation Committee, not its chairman.
The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In preparation for the Pima Association of Governments (PAG) Regional Council and Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) Board meeting May 27, our Tucson elected officials seriously questioned the value proposition of continued participation in the RTA.
Without proportional representation in the RTA or a radical opening up of the processes and priorities of PAG/RTA, there appears very little basis to resolve differences among the different member jurisdictions.
Contrary to PAG’s current “Unity” campaign to sell another RTA sales tax increase, not all share the same transportation and land-use goals. PAG/RTA’s planning is not providing an equal setting for critical conversations.
RTA leadership made a serious miscalculation when it rejected requests to make changes based on plans and assumptions of the original plan that no longer make sense.
Projected revenues, traffic flows, population growth, modal preferences, technology options and land-use practices were questioned as early as 2007-2009. To this day, the RTA has remained inflexible to allow these important issues to be addressed, much less stewarded equitable public processes to address them.
The RTA based its resistance on the belief that varying the pan would incur voter mistrust. Quite the opposite, voters trust leaders who discard obsolete assumptions and adapt to the requirements of changing conditions and scarce public dollars.
In addition to this inability to adapt, the RTA leadership has taken on an outsized sense of its role by consolidating power, claiming authority it does not have, obfuscating public processes, and pitting jurisdictions against one another rather than providing a regional table for tough conversations to take place that are respectful and mutually beneficial for the region.
Given this crisis of credibility, it’s hard to see how PAG/RTA can convince the public that “RTA Next” can handle the threats we face of inequality, a rapidly warming region and unprecedented changes in the way we work, move and live.
Because the City of Tucson is only one of nine votes on the Regional Board, the RTA has an undeniable suburban bias disproportionately serving those interests.
To date the RTA has ignored climate in both its planning and public education events such as the RTA Transportation Academies and Transportation Technology events. PAG’s 25-year plan projects on-road regional transportation emissions by 2045 would still be generating dangerous levels of greenhouse gases, only 12 percent less than 2020.
If the RTA fails to respond to the request for proportional board representation and continues to ignore climate realities, Tucson, in partnership with the community, has what it takes to make the needed changes.
While transportation staffs welcome smarter approaches, it is no surprise that PAG/RTA leadership has shown little interest in adapting to the ongoing urbanization of the county and embracing rapid climate change mitigation and adaptation.
This will require investing in safe, repaired streets and effective new strategies such as adaptive traffic signal technologies, not wasteful road widening. Importantly in the near term, it will require building a multi-modal mobility and access system powered by carbon-free sources.
The scariest part of this existential crisis: There is presently no scalable corrective means except ending carbon emissions as the climate progresses toward an increasingly hotter, unlivable planet.
If there is to be hope, the jurisdictions, with or without the RTA, will have to craft real solutions to the climate challenge soon.
Bob Cook is a three-term current member of the Pima County Planning and Zoning Commission; past member of the RTA Citizens’ Accountability for Regional Transportation Committee; and past chair of the Tucson-Pima Metropolitan Energy Commission.