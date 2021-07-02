Tucson Opinion: The filibuster must be protected

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As our nation’s politics continue to further divide us, Democrats are making matters worse by attempting to abolish the century-old practice of the Senate filibuster to push their progressive agenda.
The filibuster is a mechanism created specifically to force some amount of bipartisanship in an effort to protect minority party rights and give them a voice.
Despite supporting it in the past, Democrats have pulled out all of the stops to pressure their colleagues to abandon it. Yet Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is standing up to her own party to protect the filibuster, and in doing so is preventing a radical transformation of our political institutions.
The filibuster is a longstanding tradition in the Senate that has prevented single parties from passing legislation without input from across the aisle. It protects minority rights and ensures consensus on legislation. Legislation with participation from both parties is much more likely to make it out of committee and be successfully passed because the contentious issues have been worked out or compromises are reached before the votes.
Eliminating the filibuster would completely end the need for our political parties to work together and forge compromises to better our nation. Something we are desperately in need of. Instead, our country would be subject to a constant pendulum swing in legislation as congressional power inevitably shifts between the two parties every few years. This is and will continue to be an unhealthy way for the country to operate.
In 2017, 61 senators, including 31 Democrats, signed a letter opposing any effort to reform the filibuster stating, “[w]e are mindful of the unique role the Senate plays in the legislative process, and we are steadfastly committed to ensuring that this great American institution continues to serve as the world’s greatest deliberative body.” They continued “we have a long way to go to heal the wounds between our two parties, but this letter is a small first step towards that important goal.”
It is a sad commentary on the Democratic Party that only four short years later there are only two Democrat senators standing as bulwarks. The senators who attempted to end the filibuster should listen to their former colleagues.
With all that has happened this past year, it has often been difficult to sit down with our political adversaries and see the other side. Sinema has managed to do just that through her commitment to preventing filibuster reform.
I am thankful that I can count on Sinema to do what’s right rather than succumb to party pressure, and hope she won’t back down in her fight for bipartisanship, cooperation and democracy.
Carlos Ruiz is a voter, constitutionalist and business owner in Tucson.