Tucson Opinion: The 'stop the steal' steal

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Once again, our state Legislature has made our great state an object of pity nationwide. This isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last. We seem to be a testing ground for the national Republican Party and the American Legislative Executive Council (ALEC). It is not for nothing that when Donald Trump announced his presidential campaign in 2015 his first fundraiser was in Phoenix.
We suffer in this country and especially in this state from a sociological experiment from the late 1970s and early 1980s. The Self Esteem Movement was a nationwide push toward placing self-esteem at the top of our agenda in terms of how we raised our children and how we addressed each other.
Truth took a back seat, and the preeminence of self-esteem took the place of basic manners. It is true the mental as well as the physical is important, but this odd epilogue of the anti-war movement took it a bit far.
With this movement we all began getting a trophy for good work, for participation and, in one case I found, for simply trying out for the team.
In 2016, Donald Trump won the electoral votes for Arizona with 48.1% of the vote. Arizona is a “most votes” state, so a majority does not rule here (see Evan Mecham in 1986). In 2020, Joe Biden won the state with 50.1% of the vote. This was the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has won the state since 1996 and 1948 before that. This had to be a shock to our ALEC-based leaders in Phoenix, who are used to getting their way.
It shouldn’t have been, though. In 2016, Trump won Maricopa County with 47.7% of the vote to Hilary Clinton’s 44.8%. That’s a relative squeaker. In 2020, Trump got a similar 48%, but Biden got 50.1%. Trump did no better, percentagewise, than before in the county. This showing, for an incumbent, speaks volumes.
To be fair, Democrats in our Legislature were probably shocked, too, but in Arizona the minority party has near-to-zero sway. The Arizona State Senate threw a temper tantrum with a party line vote on a partisan recount.
Now we have Maricopa County ballots and machines in the hands of a private company that had already predetermined malfeasance without evidence. This, after two previous recounts of the county and the certification of the election. Those ballots are no longer private, and the machinery is ruined. The state funding for this sham-audit has been outstripped, and further funding is secret. We have a burglar shouting “stop the steal.” Not that new in our great state.
Rightfully, we Arizonans are going to have to buy new machines for Maricopa County, and future elections will be tainted for some time. The Republican Party has never been in favor of true fiscal conservancy, but this takes the cake.
The “nanny state” in which so many so-called conservatives live is ruinous. The real issue has to do with the opposition.
In 2010, Jan Brewer repeatedly stated that headless corpses were being found in our deserts. This was done to suggest that our manufactured outrage over immigration was justified, and that Al-Qaeda was breaching our borders. Sheriffs in every county stated that the claim was untrue.
The Democratic response has historically been akin to shouting, “I can’t believe we’re losing to these guys.”
Here’s a hint. Embarrassing legislation like the “stop the steal” steal would have never seen the light of day if our Senate had a filibuster equivalent. That’s true of most of our other follies. Let the East Coast say what they want, but then they hardly pay attention to us until we employ self-detrimental comedy. Be we a state of rubes? I think not.
Jim Sinex is a retired science teacher and a part-time voter advocate in Tucson.