Perhaps one of the more profound admonitions given to the American people was pronounced 53 years ago by a possum. The highly popular Pogo, a comic strip character from the creative pen of cartoonist Walt Kelly, uttered the now famous phrase, “We have met the enemy and he is us!”

Pogo’s comment came about when Kelly created a promotional poster for a 1970 anti–pollution Earth Day campaign, the very first Earth Day. The phrase is a parody on the famous report sent by Commodore Perry upon defeating the British in the battle of Lake Erie in 1813 saying, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.”

Back when Pogo uttered his famous declaration, ground and waterway pollution was the major focus. Since then, our ability to be our own worst enemy has expanded out into air pollution, climate change, plastic saturating the oceans and continued trash strewn about everywhere, all affecting the well-being and welfare of our world.

And now this month we observe another Earth Day. And in realizing this and in seeing the obvious disregard we humans have for this earth, I can’t help but wonder what makes us so derelict in our responsibilities and stewardship. Why do we perpetuate what Pogo has declared us to be, the enemy? Is it ever possible that we could eliminate this distinction of ours and regain a sense of true ownership of this earth, the only home we have?

Obviously, in order to bring about a true desire to correct our ways we must first collectively recognize the fact that we are, indeed, our own worst enemy. That, of course, will be a most formidable task simply because in bringing about that recognition it means that we have to rid ourselves of a bellicose pretense that we are infallible and can do no wrong, a position of pure arrogance. Pomposity and arrogance plus ignorance and denial are not only making us our own worst enemy, but they’re also contributing to the destruction of our planet.

It is true that there is some recognition of the earth’s plight. And there are some attempts, albeit futile, being put forth to reverse the damage already caused by the earth’s enemy. But the pace of redemption is creeping along. Unfortunately, the momentum for change is relying on a forced reckoning stemming from nature — those events that make a human’s life miserable if not fatal. Hurricanes, wildfires, pollution, tornadoes, floods, droughts and crop failures are among some of those adverse misfortunes that impact humans.

Consequently, as a result of these negative influences, a kind of awakening does come about, but it’s only talk and very little, if any, hard-core remedies. So why do we wait for tragedies to bring about reform? Why are we not proactive instead of being reactive? Why are we so hesitant and impotent? The more this world waits for effective measures to be taken, the more the earth will succumb to disaster.

This Earth Day I sit and daydream of a perfect world. I imagine a beautiful and productive planet with clean air and clean waterways and clean landscapes. I imagine how much better our lives are because we have eliminated the causes for many unnecessary illnesses and deaths. And I envision my great-grandchildren not having to worry about living in a world filled with pollution and filth. And best of all, I visualize our leaders all working together in harmony with sincere effort and diligence that could provide a better and more productive world in which to live.