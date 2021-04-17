Tucson Opinion: Toilet paper, high heels and friendship — lessons from COVID

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
COVID-19 isn’t over. But as we ease out of the stages of panic and then acceptance, there are a few lessons I want to remember.
I learned Disney was right — it really is a small world and what happens globally, also matters here.
I’ve become my mother who experienced rationing during WWII, asking, “Is this trip really necessary?” Social isolation is only a bad thing if you like traffic and crowds.
I’ve learned just how much toilet paper I really use — and it isn’t as much as I hoarded last April.
Somewhere along the way, my gray roots grew out and I stopped using makeup. I learned I had an inner beauty — although when I look in the mirror it is sometimes hidden pretty deep.
After a year of wearing loose-fitting clothes, I understood why men seem so much happier in meetings. Why did I ever wear high-heeled shoes and uncomfortable skirts? I won’t ever again.
Speaking of men, mandating a space of 6 feet apart and remote meetings demonstrated men can control themselves. Sexual harassment is all but eliminated when they might catch something.
I found out who my real friends were as I bonded with strangers who cared about basic needs and health, and broke up with friends who didn’t.
I realized the value of good health insurance as the hospital bills are rolling in. Socialized medicine is looking really good right now.
Japan normalized the wearing of masks, reducing even the common cold and flu. Masks helped me realize the struggles of the hard of hearing as I ask clerks to repeat mumbled requests.
I learned respect for introverts, and I hope I remember to always ask before I hug going forward.
I experienced a bit of sympathy for my cooped-up, extroverted husband. I know he missed his theater and patrons. We all value the arts more after their closure this year.
I was in awe as I watched businesses and nonprofits adapt. Their innovative thinking and flexibility kept many alive — and some even flourishing — during an impossible year.
I gained some skills this past year.
I learned how to cook. My failures will make eating out even more of a treat now. I hope to revel in the delight of restaurant dining again soon.
I learned coping strategies for my restless monkey mind.I observed my neighbors figuring it out as well. Daily walks, renewed interest in gardens, home repairs, and sharing current events across the yard. Any contact will do.
Best of all was witnessing children outdoors. School closures seemed to even out work-family time and reinforced the fact teachers should be paid twice as much.
Worst of all was learning how easy it is to slip into drinking. It took more than a few morning headaches to make some changes. The savings now go into a trip jar.
I dove into ancestry with aging relatives that may all too soon take what they remember with them. And I connected with cousins across the country, closing the distance in miles and years.
This year reinforced that anyone could die at any time. Time is precious.
Last visits to loved ones in the hospital — even when not COVID related — were restricted. Medical workers were heroes — and became angels.
I will remember the value of scientific research — no amount of reacting substitutes for preparedness. Science education for our next generation is the best preventative.
I appreciate the value of accurate data and responsible reporting in tracking the latest developments and vaccines.
As I reflect back on this year, I have an appreciation for what we are as a nation, this not-yet-perfect-union — that needs to get better in more ways than one.
I learned who and what I really can’t live without — and it wasn’t stale pasta, rice, and toilet paper.
Kathleen Bethel is a retired principal, retired SARSEF CEO and University of Arizona administrator and a 2018 Public Voices fellow with The OpEd Project.