Tucson Opinion: Toxic masculinity can lead to societal decay

I had an interesting conversation with noted Croatian psychologist Dr Mirijana Krizmani in the mid-1990’s in Zagreb, Croatia.
There is much to unpack here, but it will suffice for this writing that I was curious, as the son of a World War II veteran, about the nature of warfare and its contribution to genocide, which she had studied, real time and in the field.
Great minds often speak simply, and she did. She would tell me that what was happening in Bosnia-Herzegovina was caused simply by the way “we” raise our boys. She said boys “here” are raised as kings, which leads to persistent immaturity.
“What is happening in Bosnia,” she said, “is a giant temper tantrum.”
This made sense as I had grown up on the west side of Tucson within a neighborhood loaded with toxic masculinity.
Masculinity has its place in hunting societies, though studies have shown that gathering, done mostly by women, brings in more protein and vitamins. It also has a place in economically developed societies with a war-making sideline.
Masculinity becomes toxic when aggression becomes the go-to tactic for sociological adventure. Maybe, just maybe, it is time to grow some more as a people.
I think it folly to assume that toxic masculinity is the sole product of men, but if you study the power dynamics, men are where the solutions lie.
Consider the case, just this week, of an Army lieutenant pulled over by police in Windsor, Virginia, because a police officer could not see a paper license on a new car.
The driver put on his blinker as he drove to a well-lit gas station, which was apparently too long for the officers. Upon stopping, the officers pulled their guns.
If you’ve seen the film, you’ll see that this young lieutenant acted in a calm, rational and honorable manner. Taking the approach of displaying his hands, speaking clearly and staying somewhat protected against drawn guns within his vehicle is quite valid.
I submit that this lieutenant, Caron Nazario, was the masculine master here. Then he received pepper spray in his face repeatedly with enough volume to affect his dog in the back seat. He remained calm and polite.
Consider George Floyd, who reacted in an assumed inappropriate manner after having a gun pointed at him from point-blank range. Yet if you watch him die, with a knee to his neck, he is never impolite throughout.
He died, a man. More so, a human being.
With doubt, I would ask if you have ever walked in his shoes?
Our society is bathed in gun violence from our entertainment to the way we do business to our dream life. If you look closely at the Washington Post’s data on police shootings, you’ll note quite easily the racial disparity.
That’s what institutional racism looks like. Primary, though, is the prevalence of guns and males. Police also have reason for fear when we have more guns than people in this country and a lust for their use.
The genocide in Bosnia was not about religion, and I’ll assume that officers with pulled guns are not philosophers at that juncture. For those in our foxhole or those on our streets I’ll bet we all just want to go home to our loved ones.
The opposite of love is not hate, but indifference. If we care about our fellow man, even if we don’t understand her, then we need to settle down and actively hold a conversation. We are feeling creatures first and thinking creatures second, but it is that second rational part that will save us.
Jim Sinex is a retired science teacher and part-time voter advocate.