Tucson Opinion: TPD raise necessary, but don't celebrate yet

Recently it was announced that the Tucson Police Department is going to get a long-awaited pay raise as the department is hemorrhaging officers, homicides are up 30%, and the chief of police has publicly stated officers simply can’t respond to all of the calls they receive.
I wanted to hear from the officers themselves, how they feel about their working conditions and the pay increase, so I did a ride-along with the overnight shift out of the midtown division.
I was paired with lead police Officer Rob Soeder, a 20-year veteran. Soeder is a true professional who demonstrates years of experience when interacting with the public. When he started in 2000, TPD had 1,200 officers; by the end of this year we might be below 700 officers.
Soeder is currently being paid as an officer with 7½ years on the job; he still has not reached the full salary presented to him when he began.
“The raise is a step in the right direction, however many of the officers have little faith that all that is promised will actually come through. We have been promised things in the past that never happened. Arizona is a right-to-work state. If the city runs into financial crisis, they will cut our funding and it’s tough luck,” said Soeder.
Being paid below market value is nothing new for TPD. Another big issue is the perception our elected officials and leadership will sacrifice officers on the political altar to further their own political agendas. The officers feel they are trying hard to fight crime, but it is an uphill battle.
I asked Officer Ian Hall, a six-year veteran and SWAT team member, how this issue can be addressed. Hall said, “The officers just want to be treated fairly if we are doing our job properly and humanely. We want to know that our leadership will support us and work with us to build relationships with prosecutors so that the hard work we do to investigate violent crimes will result in prosecution that increases the safety of our community.”
There is a consensus among the officers that the community supports them. Officer Soeder told me: “When there is a national issue involving police, people will go out of their way to thank us for our service, or even just wave and smile.” It is very clear that the officers don’t do this job for the pay, they do it because they have a passion for helping our community.
I am not happy with the rampant crime in our community. My businesses have been robbed and vandalized. Our mayor and council have watched this happen for years and now are trying to take credit for “solving” a problem they created.
Perhaps once staffing levels have gotten to the goal of 1,000 officers and wait times for serious crimes like auto theft, sex offenses, domestic violence and burglaries are reduced, maybe then our elected officials and leadership can take credit for a job well done.
Our Mayor and Council need to leave their ivory towers and go on ride alongs with TPD, they might learn something that will actually help them govern in a positive way rather than like community activists. Our community must engage with the reality of what is happening on our streets. We must hold our elected officials accountable for making good on the promises they have made to TPD so that we can restore law and order to Tucson.
Josh Jacobsen is a family man, a lifelong operator in the restaurant industry and an advocate for small business in Tucson.