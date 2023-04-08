The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, acknowledges that the suicide rate in the U.S. military is increasing, and he is working to provide support and easier access to mental health care. Promoting mental health wellness is an important step towards reducing suicide, but more intervention is needed for those struggling with their mental health.

There are many people who struggle with mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression. Military personnel, athletes, physicians, nurses, journalists, judges, lawyers, pastors, musicians, teachers, truck drivers, cooks, students, housewives, and retirees may find themselves battling mental health disorders. What many of us don’t realize is that there is a strong connection between food, lifestyle habits, and mental health.

Do you struggle to address your mental health, or engage in a conversation with someone about mental health? If so, you are not alone. Here are five practical ways for improving mental health:

Make wise food and lifestyle choices. Consume a variety of nutrient-dense (contains important vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, and phytonutrients) foods and beverages in moderation. Get proper exercise, practice good sleep hygiene, socialize with supportive family members and friends, and talk about our mental health.

Assess the need for dietary supplements. Take time to assess the need for vitamins and minerals since it is becoming increasingly difficult to meet all our nutrient needs from whole foods (or foods in their natural form, minimally processed, and without preservatives, added sugars, or other additives).

Be physically active. Get moving! Physical activity and any type of movement can have a powerful healing effect on our mental health. Doing some form of movement, like brisk walking, running, jumping rope, dancing, or hiking, are all things that can engage our body and boost mood.

Connect with others. Human beings are wired for social connection. These connections are not just for entertainment or distraction — they improve mental health. Lack of social connection has the potential to not only cause anxiety, and depression, but has also been linked to earlier death, heart disease, and substance abuse.

Find a hobby or learn a new skill. Hobbies like gardening, pottery, and painting can have a positive impact on mental health. It is important to find a hobby or skill that brings pleasure, involves having fun, and is sustainable over a long period of time.

To Learn more about practical ways to achieve better mental health read my book, Practical Ways to Better Mental Health: Food and Lifestyle Choices by Kathleen Gooden.