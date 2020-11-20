Tucson Opinion: Tucson community helping TROT into future

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
For 46 years, we at Therapeutic Riding of Tucson have been involved in enriching the lives of Southern Arizonans living with disabilities using equine-assisted activities and therapies to improve physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Individuals participating at TROT live with physical and developmental disabilities such as cerebral palsy, autism, traumatic brain injury, amputations, depression, anxiety, Down syndrome and other special needs.
TROT is a leader in innovative programs and is known and respected nationally as a Premier Accredited Center by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship.
TROT’s 18-acre property is located at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains on Tucson’s east side and is fully equipped with 13 trained horses, riding arenas, a sensory course, an Arizona barn, steel piped paddock stalls, five pasture turnouts and administrative offices.
The last eight months of navigating through the COVID-19 environment have been stressful on our organization.
We have seen an increase in need in the Tucson community for recreational therapies and mental health services.
To accommodate the need, we have expanded many of our programs to provide more opportunities to individuals living with special needs and disabilities. With that, many of our donated funds and awarded grant funding have gone toward our programming, leaving our facility to forgo some much-needed maintenance.
On top of the COVID-19 pandemic, TROT’s historic barn was affected by a monsoon storm this year.
The storm was strong enough to loosen and lift many of the shingles on the east side of the barn roof. This barn houses our hay, grain, two tack rooms and barn medical office. Not only was the roof affected by this storm, the tack room and the original windows from the 1940s have seen better days.
TROT is extremely grateful to be a part of an extraordinary community of individuals and businesses who understand the importance of our therapeutic programs.
We are especially appreciative to four local businesses who have offered to help offset our property maintenance costs by donating materials, services and smiles to our long-standing organization.
Gabe’s Spotless Window Cleaning Service worked wonders on the administrative office windows; Shekinah Painting, LLC gave our tack room a beautiful face-lift; Smith Ranch and Steel, LLC is installing a brand new metal roof to our Arizona barn; and Arizona Window and Door is donating and installing brand new Anlin Windows today, Nov. 20.
Though 2020 has been difficult for many, the one good thing that has come from this year, is that our community is stronger now than ever before. We have had plenty of time to slow down and see the value in people, places and things in our lives.
As the year comes to an end, Tucson can be thankful to know we are all in this together.
Margaux DeConcini is the development director at Therapeutic Riding of Tucson.
