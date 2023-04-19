The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Being a president of a major land grant university is extraordinarily challenging, and in this case might be literally characterized as herding the cats, Wildcats that is! From academics, administration, and astronomy to zoonoses with shared governance that is expected, this is a leadership position that requires the patience of Job, the heart of a parent, the humility of Mother Theresa, the diplomacy of Benjamin Franklin, and at times, the wisdom of a god. All to be challenged at regular intervals by students, faculty, staff and community. That being said, in 2017, the University of Arizona had been very fortunate in recruiting Dr. Robert (Bobby) Robbins, a world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and organizational leader from the Texas Medical Center, to become our 22nd President.

In 2019, shortly after settling in, he and the University of Arizona were faced with the challenge of a lifetime, keeping a major university open safely during our first pandemic in over a century. I came to know Bobby intimately during this three-year period as he assembled a team to guide him in his leadership responsibility to keep our university open safely by preventing a potentially lethal transmissible disease. This also included responding to COVID and any other challenges, mitigating and then recovering from the direct threat of COVID and any adjacent threats of which there were numerous.

The organizational structure necessary to efficiently and effectively harness the exceptional intellectual property of diverse faculty, staff and community members is the Incident Command System. This system is over a half century old and first began when multiple first responders would arrive at major events such as natural or manmade catastrophic challenges. It was unclear who was in charge, what the mission was, who is accountable and what is the cost and who pays? Over the last half century this concept has been formalized, adapted by all first responders nationally and, is an integral part of our nation’s National Response Framework.

Under Bobby’s leadership, as we assembled subject matter experts and community and national leaders to acutely study the COVID challenge and create an organizational structure that would protect the health, safety and security of our university, community and the state, I saw a fearless, committed, dedicated and compassionate leader, who drove excellence and lead by example. Available 24 hours a day, he ensured that every available resource and leader was being mobilized to act as a single team to defeat this common threat. As the incident commander, I spoke with him directly many times a day and often reviewed every 24-hour incident summary with him in order that he always had the best timely information to make decisions regarding that large community that entrusted their collective destiny to him.

Through innovation and relentless pursuit of best practices, our university continued to educate safely, our athletes successfully competed and equally important, our university, community and state directly benefited by Bobby’s leadership and sharing of university resources.

What could have been a catastrophic outcome was made to look relatively simple by the extraordinary, selfless leadership of Bobby, who forged multidisciplinary teams together as “force multipliers” to defeat a common viral foe.

Our Governor took notice and asked us to oversee the state response efforts, as did national organizations who recognized the unprecedented university, community and state teamwork. That teamwork continues today as an example of a leader with a vision who subordinated his own interests for the greater good of all. As if that was not enough, Bobby continues today not to rest on his successes, but rather to build on our experience to foster the newly created relationships and memorialize and integrate all the best practices learned during this once in a lifetime adversity. We all owe a significant debt of gratitude to Bobby Robbins who continues to show us the way from the dark days of the unknown to the present.