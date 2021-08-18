Tucson Opinion: Unjust law banning mask mandates

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
It is difficult to express the significant level of concern I have with the protection of Arizona citizens during this period of the surging delta variant. All available steps need to be taken to protect ourselves, and most importantly, our children who cannot yet receive the vaccine. Yet, our Arizona state legislators and governor appear to be doing the exact opposite of protecting us. The use of face masks is unequivocally beneficial for decreasing the spread of aerosolized virus, and should never have become a political issue. It is at all of our expense that political games have created an absurd law banning mask mandates.
I am a health-care worker and a parent with children in a public school. I fully understand the varying levels of risk with every decision we make as we conduct our daily activities. If our goal is to keep our kids in school, keep our businesses open and maintain a healthy economy, we need to implement all the tools at our disposal. Banning mask mandates does the exact opposite. It is almost inexplicable that we would not do everything in our power to mitigate spread.
Mandating use of face masks should be based on data-driven recommendations from the CDC, with the understanding that this pandemic is dynamic. Guidelines will change over time. That’s what science is all about. At this point it time, our cases are surging so masks are essential. The concept of tying our hands to use the tools to protect ourselves is dangerous. Already, rates of children admitted to our local hospitals is growing exponentially. We have no data to know the long-term impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on children. Apparently, our state leaders are willing to gamble with that.
It is abhorrent that our state legislators and governor have passed a “law” that prohibits effective implementation of the CDC guidelines for masking. Using this issue to virtue signal their allegiance to party extremists, appears to be more important than protecting constituents. This is the absolute worst of playing political games at the expense of people’s lives.
When a legislative body takes action to harm its citizens, it becomes the job of local leaders to take action. Our state-level officials have used junk science and quack opinions to justify this law they call “personal freedom,” thereby violating our rights to a safe existence. This has all been done for a cheap a political score with a minority of people. I applaud those local leaders that have found the courage to lead from the ground upward and take the steps needed to protect us from our legislators and governor. I wish more would take these difficult steps. There is nothing “anarchist” about standing up for what is right.
Tucson resident, parent and healthcare worker.