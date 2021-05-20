Tucson Opinion: Vail developers should honor our heritage, families

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
It is beyond my comprehension why a road to a long-standing housing community would be closed, only leaving a dangerous road available to travel to and from work, access your home, go grocery shopping and to the historical Leon cemetery. I have traveled the dangerous road to the Leon cemetery, and it is horrible, dangerous and scary.
My great-grandfather, who homesteaded in Vail, and my great-grandmother, who survived the Apache wars, are buried at the Leon cemetery.
My great aunt worked at the Charles Beach Ranch where she met my great-uncle. He grew up and worked on Beach ranch. They were married at the Shrine of Santa Rita in the Desert in 1936. They both are buried there.
My uncle is buried there, and when my aunt passes, her ashes will be buried with him. They were also married at the Shrine in 1954.
It is not uncommon on the weekend before El Dia de los Muertos for families to gather at the Leon cemetery to clean up and leave flowers or memorabilia at their loved ones’ graves.
At a minimum, 75-100 people gather to honor their dead. My father, who was born in Vail in 1930, shared this family tradition with his children, and we in turn have shared this family tradition with our children.
Builders might appreciate the legacy of Norman Robert Wagner, who worked at Rancho de Lago, where he met his wife Juanita Leon, cousin to Santiago Leon. Wagner was an expert adobe builder. He not only built his home but also contributed to Old Vail Post office and the Shrine for Santa Rita in the Desert both built of adobe.
The sad and unfortunate reality is that many occupants of the new homes especially in the Rancho de Lago area will come to Vail from another state and will not really give a thought about those who paved the way to create the beautiful Vail area and are buried at the Leon Cemetery.
It is important to several Vail pioneer families to preserve our traditions and honor the legacies of our families buried at this cemetery.
Shame on Richmond American Homes and Pepper Viner Homes for not even reaching out to understand the history of the area where they are building and the road closure impact on the existing community.
Richmond American Homes’ website touts “a responsibility to make a difference in the regions where we operate,” so act and provide a safe road access to the existing community and the Leon Cemetery.
Pepper Viner Homes’ website does not even address social responsibility, but they can equally stand up and do the right thing and provide a safe access road.
Sarah Mayer-Hiteman is a retired University of Arizona administrator and one of the executive producers of the award-winning film, “Voices of Vail.”