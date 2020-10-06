Tucson Opinion: Vote like the Earth depends on you  

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
This fall, I will vote in my first presidential election. For many of us, it will be our first opportunity to exercise one of the most basic rights of American citizenship.
The responsibility is huge, as my generation, more than any before us, will inherit the long-term consequences of the policies of the next Congress and president. These consequences feel even bigger here in Arizona, a swing state that could determine not just control of the White House but the U.S. Senate.
When it comes to how our next president will combat climate change, the stakes are particularly high. Never has our planet been so at risk, and never has it been a more urgent time for Arizonans to vote by Nov. 3.
With record-setting fires across the West and more frequent and fierce hurricanes in the Gulf, the Earth is quickly surpassing its climate tipping point.
Sadly, unless our next president takes swift, bold action, my generation will spend much of our adult lives navigating the ecological, economic and social damages associated with climate change.
As anxious as we all feel, when it comes to selecting a strong, pro-climate president, the choice is abundantly clear. It’s not even close! We can reelect a climate denier. Or we can elect a candidate who has committed to take swift and bold action.
President Trump is an unabashed climate skeptic. He claims that climate change is a hoax and conjures bizarre “alternative facts,” such as declaring that wind turbines cause cancer.
Just a few weeks ago, when speaking to California firefighters, he went so far as to claim that the Earth will soon be cooling. Don’t we wish!
In sharp contrast, Joe Biden has committed to prioritizing climate-change action. His $2 trillion climate plan to combat climate change and environmental racism is the most ambitious blueprint released by a major party nominee for president.
Among other aspects of the Biden plan: it will create new incentives for clean energy jobs and technologies, giving a boost to our growing solar industry here in Arizona. Biden will better protect low-income and minority communities from the disproportionate health impacts of carbon pollution. And, of course, if elected, Biden will rejoin the rest of the world by again signing the international Paris Climate Agreement.
While clearly Joe Biden is hands down the better candidate on this issue, we must work hard to make sure first-time voters help get him elected. Arizona is a crucial swing state and a Biden victory here may rest on our young shoulders.
Assuming you registered by Oct. 5, you have many options for early voting. Or, you can go old school and vote on Election Day. Embrace the opportunity to vote in this pivotal election.
If we reelect Trump, we deny ourselves four precious years before the United States will regain national and global climate leadership.
Our planet does not have four more years, not if you believe the overwhelming majority of scientists and experiences of those feeling the impacts of the climate crisis.
Let’s not make the same mistake as our parents and grandparents by dumping climate problems onto yet another generation. Vote for Joe Biden and Mark Kelly — because our future — and the Earth — depend on you!
Pragnya Karlapundi is a freshman at the University of Arizona Honors College and an organizer for the Arizona Youth Climate Coalition, which has embraced the youth-led climate movement.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!