Tucson Opinion: Voting to control leadership through elections

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

If you never vote, if you seldom vote, if you vote in every election; if you are an Independent, a Republican or a Democrat; if you value the “rule of the people” and democracy; if you believe that the destructiveness of a few should not destabilize our freedom and liberty; if you think something is not right with Arizona politics, then please vote.

We are in the final days of the midterm elections; our democracy faces challenges never exhibited in America’s history. This election has created fear and doubt, where truth is meaningless, and evidence is never produced to substantiate partisan claims. Facts are withheld because they do not fit politicians’ precarious stands on issues, and flexible political ideology has created mind-bending mental gymnastics. This illogical campaign approach demonstrates the pitfalls of unprincipled candidates, architects of lies, with no scruples masquerading in support of democracy. They are antithetical to truth.

During this election, I feel I’m walking through a crime scene, a telepathic festival of fraudulence. Election deniers spew whatever it takes to gain your vote. In Arizona, we have a TV talking head governor candidate who reminds me of a yapping dog with a squeaky toy wearing a shock collar. Indeed, not a tribune, this voluble outsized ego-driven, hand-wringing authoritarian election denier preaches statistics she cannot prove. Propagating brazen complicity and radical extremism.

She is political theater untethered to reality who possesses her own magical moral time machine that can change history. It supports reversing collateral damage consequences in her quest for gubernatorial power.

Then there is Arizona’s political conspiracy monger. This dime-store cowboy and farmer from Michigan comes to Arizona proclaiming to be the newfound election messiah under a thin veneer of authoritarianism. He is a destabilizing member of the AZ House of Representatives, where another Rep. of his own party sadly labels him a dunce. This candidate is currently under investigation for violating state laws. For years, he neglected to report his sources of income and business ties as a state elected official. The first thing this fact-resistant politician wants to do if he wins the Secretary of State election is take away your mail-in ballots. Arizona has successfully employed U.S. Mail ballots for nearly three decades. He also wants to require all the votes in our state to be hand counted. What would that cost taxpayers? How long would it take to know who won? Not to mention, of course, the enormous opportunity for corruption.

Finally, we have the switcheroo candidates to consider. They are floundering over their hard-core and wildly unpopular stand against abortion. The Grand Old Party spectacularly misjudged the abortion issue big time. The power and force of the American women in the abortion argument have proved to be more politically compelling to voters than the anti-abortion party Supremes gloried in their courthouse on the Hill. Consequently, we have candidates from the GOP stumbling over abortion issues to stay electable. Flipping on major political topics this close to the election convinces people that these politicos aren’t honest. Will you buy shameless issue reversals this late in the game?

As a member of the electorate, it is your job to select candidates that reflect legitimate positions on issues that are important to you, not just to them. Judge them on leadership qualities, management experience, and skills they would bring to the office. Look for intelligence, honesty, and humility. Do they represent Wall Street or Main Street? Are they supporters of American democracy?

When you vote, you enforce a healthy democratic system of government that focuses on opportunities for the people to control their leadership through elections without the need for revolution. Revolutionary talk and action come from those who are not in power and wish to take over without an election. They are a minority, not elected by the “rule of the people.”