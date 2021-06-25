Tucson Opinion: We are underestimating the challenge of global warming

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The reality of human-caused global warming has been understood for 35 years, and the scientific understanding of warming has increased immensely in the intervening years — notwithstanding the totally inane “climate debate” in the Arizona Legislature.
In particular, we know we are in the early and relatively mild stages of warming. It is not hyperbole to say that, aside from nuclear proliferation, global warming is the most dire ongoing threat to human civilization. It is ravaging the natural world.
Virtually all economists agree that the most efficient means to slow global warming is to attach a price to carbon, the source of greenhouse gas emissions and temperature increase. Pricing carbon is endorsed by such disparate entities as Resources for the Future, the American Council for Capital Formation and the American Petroleum Institute (a face-saving latecomer).
A straightforward carbon tax would be regressive and is a political nonstarter. House Resolution 2307 is a revenue neutral carbon fee/dividend system, which would steadily increase energy costs to meet specific yearly emission goals.
This is a progressive approach to carbon pricing, in the sense that approximately 60% of households would actually come out ahead economically. It is effectively a transfer of wealth to those in the lower half of the income scale.
The Biden administration is undecided whether pricing is politically feasible. At least tentatively, Biden has decided to pursue clean energy regulation and an industrial policy in which government leads with investment in key directions to spur innovation.
Aside from the sheer inefficiency of government, the main problem is that in the short term, the Biden proposals will actually increase emissions. Moreover global warming is a global problem. Biden’s infrastructure scale investment is not an option for most countries.
We need a simple, stand-alone policy which can be emulated by other nations, and which can be used to prod other countries to act. If other countries which trade with ours do not price carbon, then we collect and keep the difference. We have sophisticated tariff mechanisms, and this is not complicated.
In my view the most important lesson learned from the past four years is that many have been left behind by globalization. Decarbonizing the economy will be more traumatic, on a shorter time scale. The Biden proposals are generally an appropriate response to addressing this trauma.
But we must act now to reduce emissions, on a global scale.
I do not see any policy downside to carbon fee/dividend. It is true that a demagogue can conflate fee/dividend with a tax. But we need to have some faith in voters; on balance they are not stupid. This is a proposal which we can sell on its merits.
Doug Pickrell is an associate professor of mathematics at the Univeristy of Arizona and fourth generation Arizonan. But he prefers to be Doug Pickrell of Midtown.