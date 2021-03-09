Tucson Opinion: We must work to put the 'united' in United States

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
‘It’s bigger than the United States of America!” Lucy exclaimed as she saw the ferry come into view at the Seattle Harbor.
Thinking about her joyful proclamation, perhaps Lucy is right — that ferry is bigger than the United States of America. Driven by political ambitions of both men and women, we find ourselves gleefully attaching to the far left, mid left, centrist, right, or far right views of whoever makes the next proclamation in the news.
It has not always been this way in the United States. There are plenty of example of times that Americans did pull together with a singular focus during tremendous challenging times. During World War I, a united America responded with “victory gardens” to ameliorate the critical food shortage in Europe when European agricultural workers were sent into battle. Americans grew food in their own backyards and in city parks to export overseas.
During World War II, people again planted victory gardens. This time, the food was utilized to feed Americans who were using rationing stamps and cards. Commercial crops were sent overseas to feed hungry troops. In 1943, victory gardens produced 40% of the country’s fresh vegetables.
It is unfortunate that while those great wars could pull a dispirited group of Americans together into the United States of America, we find ourselves apart today as we face this serious pandemic.
As we attend mask burning rallies across these “United” States, our nations’ top scientists urge us to wear masks to keep both ourselves and those with whom we meet safe from this virus. Public schools are re-opening even while teachers in some states are still pleading to have access to full vaccinations. Weary Americans no longer want to listen to “facts” from Dr. Anthony Fauci.
What happened to the concept of “the common good” for Americans? Instead of growing victory gardens and placing pots and pans on wagons going down their streets, Americans have now spent over $14 billion in this past election cycle. The Center for Responsive Politics estimates that the amount is two times the cost of the last presidential election.
While Super PACs still rely on eight-figure donations from billionaires, in 2020, over 22% of all political donations came from donors who gave $200 or less. It appears we have substituted our victory gardens and scrap metal for cash to purchase the candidate of our choice.
We have lost our common ground among the richness of our diversity. Families of immigrants who once fought together in wars, worked together, and volunteered together in our communities now find themselves on opposing sides without much in common. Our vitriol political rhetoric that, at one time, we found amusing, has now taken root in our consciousness.
The children’s chant of bygone days from “London Bridge is Falling Down” has become “lock her up” and has become a commonplace chant of Americans at political rallies. Just replace the name for anyone who does not share your political views.
Our money has empowered candidates who do not possess the ethics and moral values required to lead our country. It’s simply not in the job description anymore. Political rallies have turned into disrespectful displays where opposing candidates are viciously attacked rather than focusing on the candidate’s platform of legislative issues.
We have conquered our enemies before. If only this time, we could fix the United States by planting victory gardens or recycling steel and iron. Instead, it will take hard work on all our parts.
Yes, Lucy, as only a 5-year-old can really see truth from fiction, that ferry is bigger than the United States of America. And that ferry will stay bigger until we come together and decide that we will move forward only when we realize that what is good for each of us must also be good for all Americans.
Mary Grace Wendel is a native Tucsonan and public school educator.