Tucson Opinion: What happens when you 'defund the police'? Lessons from Simi Valley

Before we get too deeply into “defund the police,” maybe a bit of recent history would help.
Simi Valley, California, is a Ventura County city bordering Los Angeles. It incorporated in 1969 with a population of 62,000, and the new city launched a radical idea — Simi Valley would not have a police department.
The city instead formed a Community Safety Agency — a combination of a police force and a human-services department. The overall agency was directed by a civilian. The human-services part of the agency dealt with neighborhood and family disputes, senior needs, housing, employment and youth programs, victim-witness services and municipal code enforcement.
The community safety officers were dressed in green blazers and slacks, white shirts and ties. They drove plain white vehicles with no usual police markings. They did carry weapons, though.
All the officers were academy graduates and were crossed-trained in various enforcement areas (e.g., robbery, burglary, assault, etc.). There was no separate detective division since all the officers were supposed to be generalists, following their own cases through to the end.
The city used both general fund and Law Enforcement Assistance Administration (LEAP) grants to support the community safety agency. LEAP had been part of President Johnson’s “War on Crime” initiative.
This was the new era of portable videotape cameras, and police produced their own tapes to simulate and train officers in how to deal with family and neighborhood disputes. They learned how to defuse situations, and they were trained to refer many of these disputes to the agency’s own human-services department.
The city manager and the director of the community safety agency knew that this new, suburban, nearly 100% white middle-class city needed a different approach to law enforcement after the racial and student unrest and riots of the earlier 1960s.
The city itself was home to a majority of conservative residents, many of whom were employed by law enforcement agencies. In fact, 1 of every 7 households in Simi Valley contained at least one person who worked in police or correctional organizations.
Sometimes, the blazer-and-tie approach to policing produced comical results. A young driver who was pulled over for a minor issue looked at the person who had stopped him and who was writing on his infraction pad. The driver said, “I thought only police officers could give tickets.”
The experiment seemed to work, at least for awhile. But by the mid 1970s, Simi Valley’s blazer-and-tie approach to policing had been dropped. Police officers and their unions pushed for a more hierarchical department with separate divisions, uniforms, more chances for advancement and a sworn officer to head the agency.
It was suggested, too, that the many law enforcement families in Simi Valley wanted, in turn, to be protected by police that looked and acted like the ones with whom they worked elsewhere.
The Simi Valley experiment ended with a whimper, but not because the initial experimenters lost faith. Rather, the police themselves expressed a desire to return to a more traditional organizational structure and so, today, the city has a robust police department with specialists and divisions and, sadly, occasional “bad apples,” just like other departments.
It will take a sea-change of attitudes, training, recruitment and adjustment to turn away from the past policing model. A city’s residents and its political, cultural and business leaders can promote change, but a city’s police members themselves need to be completely included in department redesign. At least one city in California has tried to “defund police,” and we should learn everything we can from its initial success and ultimate failure.
Bob Kovitz, M.P.A., worked for the cities of Los Angeles, Simi Valley, Fort Lauderdale, Oro Valley, and for Pima County. He lives in Tucson.
