Tucson Opinion: What they don’t tell you about being adopted

I went from being an only child to the second-oldest of seven siblings within one week this past summer. I had always wanted an older brother and I now have one, who is one year, three months and 22 days older than me. We also have five other half-siblings.
I have always known that I was adopted, the whole process occurred exactly one month and three days after I was born. People will sometimes ask me when my parents told me, but I don’t remember that conversation because I have always known.
There are several suggested methods for telling your child that they are adopted, but all emphasize the insurance of making sure your child feels wanted. My mom explained to me two approaches, one where you tell the adoptee right away or just not at all. I’m glad they told me.
My mom also said that she didn’t want it to feel like a family secret, one that accidentally slips out at a family function. My grandma — her mother — wasn’t exactly open to the idea of adoption, she recently admitted to me, until the first time she held me. Adoption is complicated, it is a shared experience by three parties who all experience loss and gain.
I shared with my friends and second-grade teacher that I was adopted, but no one knew what to say, except for one friend. She said, “Me, too.” Later on, friends asked me if that was true, which I denied. I began carrying my shame in my little pink Powerpuff Girl backpack.
Around 10 years old I started feeling a bit different. I didn’t know where I came from. I had stopped sharing that I was adopted with my peers, and felt ashamed that I was. I just wanted to be like everyone else. I had begun to hate my tan skin, shortness and brown hair. I wanted to be like the blonde girls in my grade. I began to ask myself why my mom put me in folklorico dance lessons? Why couldn’t I play tennis at the country club, instead, like some of my other classmates?
This may sound like the sentiments of an angsty pre-teen, but adopted children are almost twice as likely to suffer from mental illness than children who are brought up by their biological families. I am 26 years old now and I’ve struggled with depression and feelings of unwantedness for over half my life. It breaks my heart for 17-year-old me, because she had no idea why she was so sad.
Back in 2018, my parents decided to gift me with an Ancestry DNA kit, being fully well aware of the can of worms that it could open. It’s been three years since I submitted my saliva, and after years of searching, I was reunited with a family that had no idea I existed.
In June of this year, I met my biological father and his family. His wife unquestionably accepted me and welcomed me with open arms. When I first met them, I broke down in tears. I couldn’t explain why, but almost out of relief to have achieved this subconscious quest I had been on for over a decade.
While this whole other piece of me lives just an hour-and-a-half drive north to Phoenix, I still wait to contact my biological mother. I can’t explain why. I did feel like a weight was lifted off of my shoulders, but now that the dust has settled, I still feel like who I was before all of this.
I carry the weight of multiple families now and learning how to adapt. How do any of us carry on knowing that we inherit emotions and experiences across chosen and unchosen families and generations, only to navigate a new narrative for future kin?
My brother has told me that “our mom” is anxious to meet me and loves me so much already. I can’t help but be taken aback. How could someone who doesn’t even know me, love me? I will never understand until I have children of my own. I know that when I look into my brother’s baby girl’s eyes, I see hope for a new beginning. I yearn to hold someone so connected to me.
Katya Nadine Mendoza is a graduate student in the journalism program at the University of Arizona.