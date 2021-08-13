Tucson Opinion: What's next for remote learning?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Remote learning is here to stay. It’s a new, necessary addition to our educational approaches, and it creates both opportunities and challenges for our children, guardians, and educators, alike.
The biggest challenges with new changes stem from a lack of supportive adjustments surrounding the core change. Why would remote learning be any different?
We, as a species, saw our world change overnight with the devastating impacts of COVID-19, and education was among the heavily impacted essentials. Our educators had to quickly adjust with brand new communication, guidelines and approaches to teaching. Scheduling impacted guardians, and learning environments for children became difficult to create.
With the first day of school happening recently, my best wishes for happiness and health are with all families, teachers, and, of course, children. However, remote learning, and the efforts to improve it, should not be thrown to the wayside. We live in a digital age, and cooperation with technology is a must. Educators, though, can only do so much on their own. Yet, the challenges persist, so what’s next?
We, as a community, are next. People are creating new services to help alleviate some challenges, but those things cost money that you wouldn’t necessarily have to spend outside of remote learning. What if there were free options? In some cases, there are!
With teachers looking for new ways to engage students remotely, podcasts are a great place to start. (Given that podcasts are new to many, a podcast is a way for anyone to create their own audio-only show without having to spend their life savings or sign the rights away to a corporation before ever getting the chance to be heard. Most can be streamed, downloaded and shared at any time, for free, on multiple websites.) The world of podcasts is endless, and no matter what subject you want to hear about, you’ll find a podcast that talks about it. There are many educational podcasts out there, and several are geared for children.
There are some that could even be used as a teaching aid, such as, Gabe’s Humanizing Podcast. This gem takes children (ages 8+) into an engaging new magical world where the characters perform simple experiments for children to do along with them. It’s created, written, and voiced by Tucson locals.
This is a perfect example of our community stepping up to create new options that help our educators, families and children, for free. It could expand into helping children’s hospitals, libraries and shelters, as well.
This may not provide answers for every related challenge, but it’s a start, and the more effort our community puts in to helping with challenges, the better we’ll be. Perhaps, most importantly, the better our children’s lives will be.
Local Tucsonan with a passion for education and shaping the future.