Tucson Opinion: When speech unexpectedly turns into a word salad

Among the things we take for granted in life is the ability to speak; when that leaves us it creates a helpless feeling. Where no solution or cause for it exists, the trauma is compounded.
This is what happened to me recently. It resulted in four days of hospitalization and intensive care.
My wife and I had finished dinner. As soon as I started to talk, it was apparent that words were not tripping fluently off my tongue — in fact the sounds I was making were mere gibberish — not even words at all. My wife could not make out even one word I was saying as she strained her head closer to mine, asking me to repeat the word salad (as it is clinically called). I agreed with her suggestion that we go immediately to the emergency room.
I don’t remember much about that visit. It quickly became obvious that I was being kept in the hospital all night. Apparently, my blood pressure was off the chart, and they were administering drugs to bring it down, followed by anti-clotting agents. One of the many consultations was with a neurologist, by teleconsulting. His face kept popping up on a monitor. The staff did not know where he was physically!
I was told I would be moved to Banner-University Medical Center Tucson. I needed an ICU bed. There were none immediately available in Oro Valley (COVID-19? I wondered). In lieu of that, an unlucky nurse had to stay with me all night until an ambulance came to get me.
In my new “home,” my speech had almost completely returned. What then ensued was days of incessant testing on my heart and brain. It seemed like every 15 minutes, a technical person would administer blood tests or take my blood pressure, always trundling in equipment that they pushed to my bedside.
Constant questions barraged me: “What date is it? Who’s the president?” (Sam Spade? I asked once thinking I was being humorous.) “What’s your name? Where exactly are you? How many fingers am I wiggling? Squeeze my hands — harder!”
Then came physical therapy after which I had been assured by a doctor that I could be discharged. It felt good to get out of bed even if only to be guided on “ambulation” in the corridor. When I returned to my room a procession of different doctors trooped in. “We need to do one more test. It’s a way to look at the back of your heart — everything from the front looks OK.”
I protested: They had not found the cause of my speech problem and I wanted to get out of there! They assured me that the test (a transesophageal echocardiogram) was easy to tolerate and there was nothing to worry about. I would be sedated and only inconvenienced for 10 minutes. The next day when the time arrived for the test, a new cardiologist introduced himself. I was wheeled downstairs to the room where the test would be run.
The room filled up with people including a supervising cardiologist. The idea that a tube being inserted down your esophagus to take pictures of your heart could be painless seems remarkable, but it was. As promised, it was over in 10 minutes.
I was free to leave.
The cause of the loss of my speech? Lots of speculation, but no concrete medical evidence.
A nurse wheeled me out into the bright Arizona sunshine. My wife picked me up. As we headed home, I fought the urge for a home-brewed cup of tea that I’d been denied for several days, growing with every minute of the 30 minutes-plus journey. At last, I got my tea and it did taste good; but there remained the pall, that I could not shake, of not knowing what exactly had caused the strange episode that had befallen me.
T.J. Boothroyd had a career as a management and personnel consultant in California before moving to Tucson 15 years ago.