Tucson Opinion: Where the Legislature has failed our children, Pima County can protect them. Will they do the right thing?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As children across Arizona are returning to classrooms and being exposed to COVID-19, it is beyond frustrating for parents like myself to see Republican lawmakers not just ignore schools’ pleas for mask mandates, but also try to financially punish those that choose to fulfill their legal duty to protect their students and educators. Thankfully, although the Legislature is digging in its heels against our kids’ safety, the Pima County Board of Supervisors has another opportunity next week to save lives and keep schools open safely in our community by enacting a universal mask requirement in our schools.
My grave concern for the health and safety of Pima County’s children stems not just from the fact that I am the mother of three children, but that I’m a family physician here in Tucson on the front lines. I know all too well the real threat posed by COVID-19 in our community, and children are not exempt from the dangers. Many children are under 12 years of age and, therefore, not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in children in Arizona have been reported recently, with cases surging in schools across the state only days into the academic year, forcing closures and lack of stability in their education. As the highly contagious delta variant fuels the ongoing surge, 1,785 children are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S., and COVID-19 has also led to the deaths of more than 500 children nationwide.
As a physician parent, I cannot fathom not wanting to do everything possible to prevent a child from getting sick, or even worse, needing the hospital or even dying from this disease — especially when we have such simple tools at our disposal. Masks are a safe and simple tool, proven to be effective at reducing COVID-19 spread. That’s why the American Association of Pediatrics urges all schools to require mask wearing among students, staff and teachers.
Furthermore, like all parents and doctors looking after young people, I know how important it is for kids to be in the classroom. Nothing can fully replace the learning and development that happens when kids are together with teachers and peers. Universal mask usage can help prevent outbreaks that would require quarantines at home, or as we are seeing in multiple districts across the state, force classes or schools to close entirely for a period of time. Not only will this contribute to educational setbacks, but it will also lead to economic instability with parents missing time from work to accommodate these continual closures. This will prove damaging not only to community health, but to businesses and our workforce as well.
Unfortunately, the Republican-led Legislature seems more focused on forcing its dangerous law on local communities and schools than on promoting protections to keep kids safe and in school. That is why I proudly joined other public-health professionals, school leaders and advocates in bringing a lawsuit against the ban on mask mandates. But while we wait for this suit to make its way through the legal system, the delta variant isn’t slowing down. In fact, cases are rising dramatically, especially among children. I have been seeing more sick children, and more families who are scared, and feel helpless.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors has a clear ethical obligation to do the safe, right thing for our kids. Our county leaders can stand up against this state government overreach in the name of public health. Local leaders across Arizona have already been doing this, thankfully. Public health shouldn’t be partisan — we should all strive to participate in measures that literally save lives. As a physician and parent, I urge Pima County leaders to come down on the right side of history by protecting our kids and allowing them to learn safely in person this year. It’s not just a vote, it’s a moral imperative.
Dr. Cadey Harrel is the CEO of Agave Community Health & Wellness, a family physician in Tucson, and the Arizona State Lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care.