Tucson Opinion: Why is the Arizona Attorney General stopping low-cost vaccinations for pets?

Why is the state of Arizona standing in the way of low-cost vaccination and microchip clinics for our pets?
That is the question that must be asked after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office recently took extraordinary efforts to shut down one local effort.
After we lost our beloved dog Trebek, we spent time volunteering with a nonprofit dog rescue organization, Pathways for Paws, that rescues dogs from kill shelters, owner surrenders and any dogs in need. All the dogs at Pathways for Paws are spay/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before finding their forever families. They also hold low-cost vaccination and microchip clinics.
There are other nonprofit rescue organizations that offer similar services to all of Tucson and surrounding cities.
Recently, Pathways for Paws received a call from the Veterinary Medical Examination Board. Someone from the board had seen one of the flyers for the clinics and told them that unless they had a veterinarian present when they gave the vaccines, they had to shut down their operations.
No more low-cost vaccines or microchipping.
I contacted the Veterinary Medical Board to get an explanation; but instead, received a call from the Attorney General’s office. They conceded that the board had no authority to shut down microchipping but said they don’t want anyone other than a veterinarian doing the vaccinations.
In addition, before the vet can vaccinate the dog, he/she would have to do a complete exam, document the exam and save the paperwork of the exam indefinitely.
Pathways for Paws is a small nonprofit that relies exclusively on donations. It doesn’t have the funds to hire a veterinarian and the time for a complete physical exam of every dog before their vaccination will defeat the purpose of a drive-thru clinic.
More importantly, these vaccinations against parvo/distemper can be easily purchased at any feed store and administered to any dog. That is perfectly legal.
But the attorney general says that if you want someone else to give them to your dog, someone who has done thousands of injections, that is illegal.
I have offered to have the volunteers go to advanced training, have owners sign a release, anything to allow these clinics to continue — but the attorney general refuses.
We all want healthy, vaccinated dogs, but the attorney general is making us shut down the clinics.
This doesn’t impact people who can go to their vet and pay to have their dog vaccinated, but it does impact those in our community who are least able to afford the protections for their pets.
Why is the attorney general fighting with a small nonprofit that only wants to slow the spread of this deadly disease that is completely preventable?
Stephen Kimble is a lifetime dog lover and 60-year Tucson resident.