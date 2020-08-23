Tucson Therapist: The many faces of grief

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
It goes without saying, these are difficult times. As you might imagine, many people are struggling with a whole gamut of emotions. Perhaps you are as well. It may be due to the death of a family member or friend, or concerns about whether sending your child to school or college was the best action to take and you are worried about their health and safety.
Will you be able to ride the tumultuous waves of our economy? Will you be able to find a job or keep the one you have? Is your business at risk or your family and relationships falling apart? Are you afraid of what might happen next, struggling with loneliness, or concerned about yourself or someone you love?
Life is full of grief. It is caused by the changes, disappointments, betrayals and losses you have been through. It’s caused by those things you feel guilty about and the regrets you harbor within.
You do not have to succumb to the feelings of hopelessness, loneliness, or even the fear and anger that maybe welling up inside because of the mishaps life has thrown in your path. There is help.
Grief is one of the least talked about topics in our country and one of the least understood. According to The Grief Recovery Method, “Grief is the conflicting feelings a person may experience with the end of or change in any familiar pattern of behavior.”
Think about the many changes going on right now. Grief is broader than perhaps you have ever imagined. Once you understand that grief is the normal and natural reaction to change, you can take the steps to help yourself and be more effective in coming alongside others who are struggling.
To gain a better understanding about grief, think about the conflicting feelings one might experience with the death of a loved one following a long-term illness. A person might feel relief their loved one is no longer suffering yet at the same time feel deep sadness, loneliness, confusion, and perhaps overwhelmed and fearful of the future without that person.
Consider the conflicting feelings a student might be experiencing as school has started. They may be excited but at the same time feeling afraid about all the changes including the loss of freedom of hanging out with friends. How about the high school graduate? Certainly, their senior year and graduation was nothing like they imagined. While feeling good about completing school, their life and relationships are changing.
Take another situation you may be experiencing, that of having to work from home. You might feel lonely without the face-to-face connections with your co-workers but also glad to be able to sleep in a little longer and not have to deal with the traffic. When people think about grief, death and divorce are generally the first events that come to mind but life altering events take many forms.
Grief is emotional — not intellectual! We have been led to believe a person is either happy or sad, mad or lonely, but a griever may be bombarded with various emotions simultaneously. They might feel overwhelmed, confused, lonely, angry, deep sadness or full of regrets. Sometimes it is difficult for a person to sort through the maze of emotions.
What makes matters worse for the griever is that most people do not know want to say or do. You may be experiencing this yourself. Some family member or friend wants to fix you and the situation. They may give you unsolicited advice such as just give it time, keep busy or tell you to be strong for your child, parent, friend or spouse. This advice is not helpful.
Other well-meaning people want you, the griever, to feel better — perhaps to resolve their own discomfort with your emotions. Some will say things like: “At least he is no longer suffering.” “He’s in a better place.” “You’re strong.” “You’ll find someone else.” “Make new friends.” The list goes on. They want to remind you of all the good things and fun times without realizing they are putting a cap on your emotions. Sometimes they will just ignore the emotion or avoid you all together.
These well-meaning but uninformed people tend to intellectualize your grief. Some believe they know how you feel because they went through something similar, but they do not know. No one knows how you feel or what you are going through! Each person, each relationship, each situation is totally unique.
What you, a griever, needs is a heart with ears. Someone who will listen without trying to fix you. A person who will let you express your feelings, with or without tears. You are not broken, you do not need to be fixed and you are not going crazy. You need someone who will not judge, criticize or try to analyze you.
You may think you can handle your grief on your own. Let me assure you, the greater benefit is to have someone walk this journey with you.
Bobbie Rill is a licensed professional counselor, advanced grief recovery method specialist, national trainer and certified clinical trauma professional. Reach her at BobbieRill@gmail.com and GriefTheThief.com
