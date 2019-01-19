Editor's note.
We, as the organizers of the Tucson Women’s March, have made mistakes in the general lack of awareness of how white privilege negatively impacts our attempts to build allyship with women of color, and we apologize for any mistakes we have made. While we work on dismantling systems of oppression, we make a commitment to consciousness raising among ourselves as organizers, and to working together with all women in our community to end a system of white supremacy and to bring change to Southern Arizona.