Tucsonan's Poem: 'When you're an old woman in America'

When you’re an old woman in America,

You don’t count anymore.

Doesn’t matter what you did

Your achievements don’t count

(If you had any).

You don’t matter any more.

When you’re an old woman in America,

you can serve your husband for 60 years

and then discover he had arranged

for his pension to die with him.

For a few extra dollars a month when he retired.

When you’re an old woman in America,

you think the worst thing that can happen

is to become a burden to your family.

They reassure you.

But you shudder.

You didn’t expect this.

When you’re an old woman in America,

and you only have Social Security to live on,

you grudgingly guard every dollar of your savings.

To pay the rent.

And you put the six dollar loaf of bread back on the shelf.

When you’re an old woman in America,

you call the pharmacy to renew your eye drops.

The only eye drops that work

to keep your blindness at bay.

You are already half-blind

but you manage.

And that is when an old woman in America,

finds out that what had cost her forty dollars,

would now cost two hundred

every three weeks.

To allow her to see.

The irony is that her “Lifetime Limit” had run out on her insurance.

To be that old lady in America,

just think about it.

The insurance company announces your lifetime has run out.

And you thought lifetime meant the rest of your life!

You had thought you would live long enough

to hug your great-grandchildren,

to sing some more songs.

to write some more poems,

to enjoy another Tucson sunset,

to chuckle at a gaggle of baby quail.

To be honored at another birthday.

To laugh at more jokes.

The joke’s on you, old woman.

When you’re an old lady in America,

you’re not worth keeping any more.

The eighty-nine cents worth of chemicals

your body is composed of

doesn’t justify the two hundred dollars

to enable you to see

this vision of America.

So, Adios, old Lady,

Auf wiedersehen, Goodbye.

It was nice knowing you.

God bless America. Nice try.

Janice Fingado

 Janice Fingado

Janice Fingado lives in Tucson.

