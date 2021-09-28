TUSD Board member: Help Tucson Unified dig into our budget

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
For too long, I’ve heard the same complaints you have about financial transparency of TUSD’s budget. Community members want more input into important decisions. They want to see that process-oriented stewardship is occurring.
The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board recently formed a new group, the Budget Advisory Committee (BAC), to help meet these challenges. The goal of the BAC is to support our TUSD Governing Board in gathering information, community input, and weighing costs and benefits of important decisions affecting our district.
This inaugural year, the BAC will work with the community and TUSD staff leaders to tackle four specific priority areas by reviewing the academic evidence behind each topic to improve student outcomes, the potential sources of funding, and opportunities for sustainable support:
Decreasing classroom sizes, especially for our youngest students
Sustaining positions proposed in ESSER (COVID relief) funds
Moving our district to a $15 minimum wage for all staff to support staff and stay competitive
Evaluating desegregation funds to optimize their use and reduce student achievement gaps
The BAC will make recommendations for the Governing Board to consider this winter to determine how best to implement various recommendations into next year’s budget.
Twelve members of our community recently joined the BAC, approved by the TUSD Governing Board this past spring. They include TUSD parents and alumni; teachers and principals; a recent TEA leader and a community business leader; local tribal leaders; a Democratic City Councilmember and a former Republican State Representative; those with extensive school finance experience and novices. This diverse and talented group will be an excellent voice serving the TUSD community.
The meetings of the BAC are open to the public, and I encourage you to attend and participate to help better understand important budget decisions being made for our district and to offer your input into the four priority areas.
You can participate live by attending BAC meetings (currently conducted via zoom), or watch the video later. The first priority area will be addressed Tuesday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m.: www.bit.ly/TUSDBAC
Each meeting will have an opportunity for a Call to the Audience where each community member can give input on the topics that the meeting is addressing. Between meetings, you can submit written comments to help guide the discussion at the next live meeting.
The Budget Advisory Committee is an important step for the community to provide appropriate oversight of TUSD’s budget and finances. TUSD is moving in the right direction to improve transparency and accountability, and put processes in place to help our Governing Board make sound, informed decisions about how to best support student growth and learning.
Ravi Grivois-Shah serves on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board.