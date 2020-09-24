 Skip to main content
TUSD student forum, Ann Kirkpatrick on tap for Star Opinion candidate chats

The Star’s Editorial Board is holding interviews with candidates on the ballot in the upcoming general election and we’re inviting you to join us via Zoom. If you’d like to join the chat, email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com with the specific session in the subject line. Please send separate emails for each session. We will add interviews as they are confirmed.

Thursday, Sept. 24

  • 1 p.m. Board of Supervisors District 2 Matt Heinz
  • 6-7:30 p.m. Children’s Action Alliance Southern Arizona Candidate Forum (co-presented by the Arizona Daily Star; register at
http://bit.ly/SAACforum2020

Monday, Sept. 28

  • 1 p.m. Arizona Corporation Commission

Tuesday, Sept. 29

  • 4-5:30 p.m. TUSD candidate student forum (only students ask questions)

Wednesday, Sept. 30

11:15 a.m. Senate candidate Mark Kelly

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Congressional District 3

Tuesday, Oct. 6

12:15 p.m. Congressional District 2 Ann Kirkpatrick

