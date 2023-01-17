 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two-page Opinion sections are back

We are back to two-page Opinion sections.

We cut the Opinion section back to one page during the holiday season, due to the general slowdown in the opinion-making business and a need to catch our breath after the hectic election season. Thank you for your patience.

As always, we welcome your letters to the editor and guest opinions. Let us know what you think about politics, the Colorado River, local traffic, schools, or whatever else is on your mind.

You can submit letters and guest opinions at tucson.com/opinion. If you have questions, contact us at staropinions@tucson.com.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.

