Two-page Opinion sections return on Monday

Starting Monday, we are returning to our normal two-page Opinion section.

We cut the Opinion section back to one page during the holiday season, due to the general slowdown in the opinion-making business and a need to catch our breath after the hectic election season. Thank you for your patience.

As always, we welcome your letters to the editor and guest opinions. Let us know what you think about politics, the Colorado River, local traffic, schools, or whatever else is on your mind.