Deedra Abboud (D)
This isn’t about left or right – it’s about a today and a tomorrow that unites us and gets the work done. I’m ready to have the tough and candid conversations with Arizona voters. I’m ready to challenge those elected officials who are more interested in keeping their jobs than doing their jobs. I am ready to fight for Arizona, for our shared values, for the American dream.
Deedra has spent every day of her campaign listening to the people of Arizona. She has met with Arizonans from every county, has visited native tribes, has been to the border towns, raves and so many more places that you would simply never expect to see a candidate. Deedra has listened to the people and has used their wishes to strategize her campaign.
Health-care, Education, PAC & Dark Money, Net Neutrality, Separation of Religion and State; this is what the people care about, and these are the cornerstones of Deedra’s campaign.
Accessibility, accountability, and transparency are cornerstones of her campaign, with the most detailed website, a presence on every social media platform and signed pledges bringing clarity to her policies.
Deedra knows that it will require steps like these to reunite Arizona.
My campaign was founded on the mission of working for the people. We all want the same things: education for our children, health-care for our families, to feel safe and protected. We all want a path to a better future.
Elected officials should reach across the aisle on Main Street before they reach across the aisle in DC. We need to speak up to make sure our future is strong, and we need to empower our working families, our youth, veterans, and entrepreneurs to ensure all of Arizona succeeds.