UA prof: Our students are Wildcats' heart and soul; don't stereotype them

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Streets around the University of Arizona, usually teeming with jubilant students this time of year, have been deserted.
No one dancing down a tree-lined lane after a final exam or tripping over luggage to get that last research project submitted.
Even when commencement was imminent, the fountain by Old Main was absent the seasonal giddy graduates posing in their caps and gowns.
The heart and soul of the university — the students — seemed missing.
Though the students actually just went remote, many have felt they have not been seen, or at least seen clearly, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are dismayed that the primary mention of them the past months was when virus numbers spiked after students returned to campus in the fall
Not all UA students have been partying like it’s 1999.
Most students, in fact, don’t fit the stereotype of the 21st-century collegian that much of the public conjures — oh, those foolhardy, reckless 20-somethings.
College students amid COVID have been lumped together, leaving many feeling vilified as heathen, concupiscent, partying coeds. Some are wounded by what they see as indiscriminate punishment, like the abrupt announcement that spring break 2021 would be canceled and split into five “reading days” randomly peppered through the spring schedule, because who could trust students with a week off to do the right thing?
In recent days, UA administrators considered a new policy for the coming semester: Cut off a student’s Wi-Fi if they are not getting COVID tested weekly. The policy is back on the drafting table after issues were raised at a Faculty Senate meeting about equity and punishing the wrong students.
In all fairness, UA officials have had a thankless job, balancing financial, health and educational concerns. The pandemic hasn’t been easy for any Arizona Wildcats, but especially students.
“Watch your email,” I called to my 80 media ethics students as they left our last class March 6, headed for spring break. “You never know what could happen.” One student approached. “Do you really think this virus might affect our classes?” We shared a naive laugh. Not likely, right?
The next week brought a tsunami of official emails, beginning March 11. Messages flew from the president, provost and deans, missives about extending spring break, sending students home, and moving from in-person to online instruction.
A guiding principle in my 25 years at the University of Arizona has been to begin where the students are, to respect their emotions, propensities and experiences as the starting point for my teaching and their learning.
When we regrouped March 23, I asked the ethics students: Where are you? How is the pandemic affecting you? I asked them to share on a discussion board, and the responses stunned me with their rawness.
Some tried to make light of being thrust into the absurd. Others unfolded more disturbing stories.
“Wi-Fi is solid, but toilet paper is hard to come by; in response to these hard times, my house has invested in a bidet. My main concern is the sustainability of my situation; I waitress for a living and my income source is quickly disappearing,” my teaching assistant shared with their mentees.
One student had moved to their parents’ home in New Jersey, their studies pushed aside to take care of three young siblings, while their parents worked jobs as essential workers.
Another was notified their promised post-graduation job with a national sports league was no longer, the same day their dad lost his job in the same industry.
Interns at the state Legislature packed it in. Students studying abroad, in Italy, Japan, Spain and Mexico, hustled home. The hardest to watch were the seniors who felt robbed of a finale to their years of hard work — the hardest, that is, until students started to lose relatives.
A 30-minute, one-on-one session on a student’s writing required a pivot. We used the time instead organizing plans for his filing for unemployment. He’d lost his full-time job in the food industry, and two adult relatives and a baby living with him relied on his income to keep the family afloat.
The year already was difficult for a 20-year-old first-generation college student. They were spending spring semester sleeping on a generous classmate’s couch after their family was evicted from their Tucson home of 20 years, leaving them homeless. Then their parents decided to get a divorce. Now a pandemic might mean couch surfing was no longer sustainable.
Only a couple of students disappeared altogether last spring. Staff and faculty members put our heads together, contemplating when was the right time to go check on that student we hadn’t heard from since we went remote.
Summer followed with one theme: uncertainty. Return to campus? In person? Remote learning? Where should I live? How does one live safely? Shut down? Open up? The pandemic even took a backseat some days in the blender of political discord, George Floyd’s murder, and protests.
Despite the disarray of those summer months, students “returned” to school in August eager. Let’s make the best of a bad situation. Let’s get this party started.
On the first day of Zoom School, we bounced around the thumbnail images on our screens. Where are you? How have you been affected by the pandemic?
They shared: I’ve learned how to be alone; I became more reflective; I am more grateful; I am more patient; I learned self-reliance. I know now that I am resilient. I learned how to bake. I started my own business. I came to know my family better.
As they shared important lessons of pandemic-college life, many Tucsonans were likely sneering toward the student towers. Oh, the youth today! My students, largely, were as disgusted as I was at the minority of students partying at the student towers, apartment complexes or Greek houses.
A new phase of remote learning began midway through the semester: depression. Frustrating months had given way to a new normal, and no one was thriving with COVID fatigue.
Students once dubious of doing college online were hitting rock bottom. Social-media pages dedicated to those of us teaching online filled with professors asking, How do I teach zombies? These exchanges were outpaced by university emails advising where to send students for help.
In October, an email exchange with a student with full-on COVID symptoms turned from story structure to how to stay on top of a fever of 101. I emailed her, Is someone bringing you OJ and chicken soup?
We all found our mojo again, and powered on some more. We reminded each other we are resilient, we’re adaptable, we’re all doing the best we can. And most are.
When we’re back for the spring semester, my resolution will be to let the students know: I see you. We see you.
We’d be nothing without the students. When we say, We’re all in this together, let’s mean it.
Susan M. Knight is a professor of practice in the University of Arizona School of Journalism. She recently was awarded the UA’s 2020 Gerald G. Swanson Prize for Teaching Excellence.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!