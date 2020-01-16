UA professor Michael Schaller: With God on our side (apologies to Bob Dylan)

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Perhaps it was inevitable that President Trump, who frequently compares himself favorably to Abraham Lincoln (they were both Republicans, he helpfully points out) would reveal through his language and actions a critical difference that distinguishes the 45th from the 16th president.
Speaking recently to an audience of evangelical Christians in Miami, Trump repeatedly praised himself for restoring religious faith in the public square and stopping the government’s alleged “war on religion.”
After repeatedly complimenting his own “great and unmatched wisdom,” Trump declared definitively that “God is on our side.” This communion with the Almighty, as Trump wrote with unintentional irony in an earlier, misspelled tweet, was “unpresidented.” As much as anything he has said in public, this smug certainty highlights what distinguishes Lincoln from Trump.
In March 1865, in the final months of a Civil War that killed more Americans than all subsequent conflicts combined, Lincoln addressed the weary nation. His remarkable second inaugural address is most often remembered for its generous closing sentiment, “with malice towards none, with charity for all,” that characterized his overarching humanity. True enough. But the essence of Lincoln’s speech framed the war as a kind of divine retribution for the nation’s original sin, African slavery.
Unlike apologists before and after 1865, Lincoln placed slavery, not “states’ rights” or tariffs, at the center of the conflict. One in eight Americans were enslaved people of color, he pointed out, and despite evasive rationales for the South’s secession, everyone knew in their hearts and minds that slavery was “the cause of the war.”
While it might be impossible to fully comprehend God’s will, Lincoln considered it exceedingly “strange” that anyone would “dare to ask a just God’s assistance in wringing their bread from the sweat of other men’s faces.”
Whatever its historic origins and past justification, he had no doubt that “American slavery” had become an abomination whose demise had been divinely sanctioned. In this light, Lincoln interpreted this “terrible war” as the extraordinary penance that North and South alike must pay “until all the wealth piled by the bond-man’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn by the lash, shall be paid by another drawn with the sword… .”
Building on a theme broached in his Gettysburg Address of 1863, Lincoln believed a just peace required the end of slavery and the extension of liberty promised in the Declaration of Independence.
Martyred a month after he spoke these words, Lincoln’s hopes were only partially fulfilled during an incomplete Reconstruction. They were further undermined by the subsequent enshrinement of segregation in American life.
Like Trump, Lincoln was not a regular churchgoer. Yet, unlike Trump, his public expressions were informed by a profound sense of both faith and modesty. As he explained in another context, his goal in governing was not to assume that “God is on our side,” but rather to strive “to be on God’s side.”
Lincoln’s spoken words and private musings reveal self-doubts and a realization of his own imperfections. Like most Americans in his time and ours, the 16th president’s views on race were complicated and sometimes contradictory. But his sensibilities and ideas evolved throughout his life as he endeavored to understand and expand upon the meaning of liberty.
I think it is safe to say that unlike Trump, Lincoln would not seek nor would he likely have accepted God’s political endorsement.
Michael Schaller is a regents’ professor emeritus of history at the University of Arizona.