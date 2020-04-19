UA Student Noah Cullen: Study abroad cut short by COVID-19, but friendships remain

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I arrived back in the United States from Lyon, France on March 20. I am a student at the University of Arizona and was doing an exchange for the semester.
March 11 is not a day I will soon forget. This is the day President Trump announced the travel ban to and from Europe, as well as the day the UA canceled the study abroad program and urged me to return home.
Because of the time difference with Europe, these decisions were made as I was sleeping. I woke up to this email close to 1 p.m. that day and was struck with the decision of what to do.
I had not previously felt this way about the magnitude of the virus. I mean, I had known its significance and was lucky enough to have traveled to Italy two weeks before it became a problem there, but now it affected me much more profoundly.
I had never found myself so directly connected to the international decisions of world leaders. In the days after March 11, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, was set to address the country. I, along with other exchange students, tuned in to see how our lives were to change in the coming weeks.
Schools closed in France the following Monday and in another address to the country, all nonessential businesses were completely closed, with restrictions on when people could be out of their homes.
In the span of a week, my life in France since January was coming to an end.
It was an odd thing, navigating life during a pandemic being so far from home, where reading the news about my own country was the only way I’d become aware of its situation.
But perhaps the oddest and saddest thing about a pandemic during a semester abroad is how it affected the friendships I made.
I was lucky enough to have met people from just about every continent in the world with some of my best friends being David from Spain, Levke from Germany, Josh and Sasha from New Zealand, and Coco and Wenjun from China.
As time progressed, all of the exchange students in my program were confronted more heavily with the possibility of returning home.
Everyone from the program decided to meet at the old Roman amphitheater with food and drinks as possibly a final chance to be together again before we were hit with more uncertainty.
Coco and I went together and talked to some others about what they might do. Even if my time in France had not been cut short, I would have felt like I hadn’t had enough time with the people I’d met.
When the virus hit, already short and precious time was cut even shorter. Everyone, no matter where they were from, was affected by the same, all-encompassing situation.
I eventually decided my best option was to return home. It seemed that many of the others also made this decision.
David invited me to stay with him and his flatmates for my last two nights in Lyon. They had decided to stay. We would sit on the balcony and drink (let’s say grape juice) while we played Uno.
I will always remember the kindness they showed me, especially David, even though they didn’t let me win one game.
While being home and self-quarantining, we’ve continued our relationships the best we’ve been able to while navigating time differences and varying degrees of strictness when it comes to quarantines.
Everyone seems to be at a relative loss for constant entertainment while trying to complete their classes online.
Recently, we gathered 20 or so of us from the program together to engage in a pub quiz over Zoom.
Twenty people all hailing from their respective homes around the world on one video chat. The winning team chooses the topic for the next quiz and writes it.
There’ll be one every week.
