Upcoming Star Opinion reader chats & guests

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team has been hosting a weekly Zoom chat on Thursdays at 2 p.m. (Meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 Passcode: 346308) for over a year now. We have loved getting to know our readers better, and our readers keep joining the chat each week looking forward to each new guest.
We have had bee experts, government officials, grief support counselors, authors, reporters, local organization leaders and so many more. Here are some of our upcoming guests — we hope you join us.
Look for the individual announcements each week, which will include the Zoom ID and password, or you can email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown for a link at sbrown@tucson.com. If you have suggestions for a guest, send those to Sara, too.
July 29: Christopher Castro: Christopher is a professor and associate department head of hydrology and atmospheric sciences at the University of Arizona.
Aug. 5: Star Digital: Learn how to get the most from your Star subscription, the bonus content in the e-edition and how to dive into the archives through Newspapers.com.
Aug. 12: Ellice Lueders: Food writer for #ThisisTucson. Lets get to know the new food writer for Tucson!
Aug. 19: Dave Devine: A 1975 graduate of the University of Arizona, Dave since 1995 has written about the history of Tucson and Southern Arizona. In that time he has completed three books and several monographs on subjects ranging from Tucson’s history since the 1854 Gadsden Purchase to the history of St. Luke’s in the Desert to tales, both serious and lighthearted, from territorial Tucson.
Aug. 26: Carl Olson: Lets talk bugs with Carl — you might know him as the “Bug Man.” Carl, formerly with the Department of Entomology at the University of Arizona, is now retired.
Sept. 23: Mark Clark: Mark is President and CEO at Pima Counseling on Aging. PCOA offers so many services to Pima county let's learn more about what they offer.