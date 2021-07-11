Upcoming Star Opinion reader chats & guests

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team has been hosting a weekly Zoom chat on Thursdays at 2 p.m. (Meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 Passcode: 346308) for over a year now. We have loved getting to know our readers better, and our readers keep joining the chat each week looking forward to each new guest.
We have had bee experts, government officials, grief support counselors, authors, reporters, local organization leaders and so many more. Here are some of our upcoming guests — we hope you join us.
Look for the individual announcements each week, which will include the Zoom ID and password, or you can email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown for a link at sbrown@tucson.com. If you have suggestions for a guest, send those to Sara, too.
We also have two special election-related chats this week.
ELECTION: July 14 at 3 p.m.: Tucson City Council Ward 3 Democratic primary candidate chat: Candidates will explain their platforms and take questions from the Star and the public. Meeting ID: 956 7966 5773 Passcode: 986681
July 15: Kristen Cook: An almost-native Tucsonan, Kristen Cook is a writer, mom and budding ukulele player as well as a former columnist and award-winning reporter for the Arizona Daily Star for 26 years. She is also the author of two books: “This” and “That.”
ELECTION: July 16 at 11 a.m.: Tucson City Council Ward 6 Democratic primary candidate chat: Candidates will explain their platforms and take questions from the Star and the public. Meeting ID: 942 0048 8109 Passcode: 795949
July 22: Dean Salman: Dean is an observatory technician at the Kitt Peak Visitor Center. He has about 50 years of experience in astronomical photography and 20 years in nature photography. His work has been widely published.
July 29: Christopher Castro: Christopher is a professor and associate department head of hydrology and atmospheric sciences at the University of Arizona.
Aug. 5: Star Digital: Learn how to get the most from your Star subscription, the bonus content in the e-edition and how to dive into the archives through Newspapers.com
Aug. 12: Patty Machelor: Patty covers issues pertaining to children and families, as well as people living with disabilities. She previously reported on court cases, with an emphasis on juvenile court. She has worked for the Arizona Daily Star since 2001.
Aug. 19: Dave Devine: A 1975 graduate of the University of Arizona, Dave since 1995 has written about the history of Tucson and Southern Arizona. In that time he has completed three books and several monographs on subjects ranging from Tucson’s history since the 1854 Gadsden Purchase to the history of St. Luke’s in the Desert to tales, both serious and lighthearted, from territorial Tucson.
Aug. 26: Carl Olson: Lets talk bugs with Carl — you might know him as the “Bug Man.” Carl, formerly with the Department of Entomology at the University of Arizona, is now retired.